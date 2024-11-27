This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Counterparty Due Diligence Analyst

In this role You will:

Review, assessment and resolution of ongoing monitoring hits on new and existing counterparties & vessels.

Ensure accuracy and completeness of data for ongoing media & sanctions monitoring.

Conduct data clean-up & reconciliation of databases / systems to ensure accuracy of records.

Increase all concerns and issues to CDD management as appropriate.

Contribute to improvements of current processes and ensure consistent and efficient processes.

Provide written and/or verbal reports.

Support of improvement projects.

Maintain and improve effective interaction and communication with other units/business areas.

Prioritize own workload in line with high level direction.

Any other duties as assigned by management from time to time.

What You need to be successful:

Relevant finance or legal degree and 2 -3 years of experience in control, compliance, or finance area

Experience from KYC/AML control functions, and CDD experience ideally within a financial services or commodities trading business.

Fluency in English

Solid understanding of underlying financial crime/corruption/sanctions risks.

Ability to make risk-based decisions and/or recommendations.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to work and deliver as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

