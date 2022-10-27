Counterparty Due Diligence Enablement Lead

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Join our procurement team and advance your career as a



CDD Enablement Lead!



Our Counterparty Due Diligence (CDD) team ensures that operations are conducted in accordance with bp practices and requirements, including adherence with data privacy regulations and maintaining detailed audit trails for all decisions and controlled document retention. We are currently hiring for the position of Enablement Lead – who is responsible for reviewing and assessing all escalations raised by the CDD Analysts and acts as the primary point of contact for the relevant bp businesses.



In this role You will:

Using a risk-based approach to screening analyses red flags, assess risk presented by the counterparty, and recommends mitigation plans.

Monitor the CDD tool and prioritize workload to ensure accurate and timely delivery of services.

Review research carried out by the CDD Analysts, challenge and advise and provide coaching where appropriate.

Securely store all information ensuring data privacy compliance.

Assist in operating the High-Risk Agent Group Control Process (HRAGCP).

Participate in relevant segment CDD forums, and drive continuous improvement and efficiencies.

Drive system, tools, and process standardization and automation.

Partner closely with Ethics & Compliance, Legal, Finance Groups, Procurement, Credit, Internal Control and supported businesses.

Develop and maintain collaborative efforts with the business.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field; or professional certification such as ACAMS or ICA

4-5 years of working experience in CDD and Pre-Qualification / AML, Compliance, Finance, Accounting, Business or related field

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English

Strong stakeholder relationship management skills

A proactive and dynamic approach

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in a multi-faceted environment

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested