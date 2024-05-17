This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

COUNTERPARTY DUE DILIGENCE LEAD

In this role You will:

Ensure effective compliance with bp’s AML Standards in reviewing (four eye check) and approving counterparty files and conducting thorough quality assurance reviews to maintain accurate and complete KYC/AML due diligence records.

Apply a robust risk approach and form sound judgment calls, recommendations.

Escalate all concerns and red flags to senior CDD levels as appropriate.

Maintain effective interaction with stakeholders.

Manage day-to-day 4 eye check process at own / team level within established guidelines and standards, including managing own / team level four eye check queue

Influence and initiate improvements to current CDD processes to increase control and efficiency.

Assist with the design and implementation of special KYC/AML projects.

Actively participate in setting up / refining KYC/AML operating procedures.

Share knowledge and expertise across the CDD team, develop skills, competencies, and knowledge of team members especially regarding KYC / AML Procedures and Processes, Legal and Regulatory requirements as well as best practices.

What You need to be successful:

Relevant finance or legal degree and 8-10 years of general business experience.

Minimum 5 years of experience in control, compliance, or finance area.

Fluency in English

Experience from KYC/AML control functions, ideally within a financial services or commodities trading business is preferred.

Previous subject matter expert experience is a strong advantage.

Solid understanding of KYC/CDD/AML/Sanctions risks and controls

Ability to assist in the design and implementation of KYC processes, systems and policies.

Good analytical, process and project management skills with an eye for details.

Strong interpersonal, communication skills and influencing skills and work ethic.

Ability to work well under pressure, multitask and manage competing priorities.

Ability to make risk-based decisions and/or recommendations.

Ability to work and deliver as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



