We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Team and advance your career as a
COUNTERPARTY DUE DILIGENCE MONITORING LEAD
Review, assess and resolve ongoing monitoring hits on existing counterparties and vessels.
Ensure accuracy and completeness of data for ongoing sanction and media monitoring.
Conduct data clean-up and reconciliation of databases / systems to ensure accuracy and completeness of records.
Escalate all concerns and issues to CDD management as appropriate.
Contribute to improvements of current procedures and ensure consistent and efficient processes, including support of specific improvement projects.
Maintain and enhance effective interaction and communication with key stakeholders in other units / business areas.
Prioritize own workload in line with high level direction.
Under supervision, may manage an activity at the team level within established guidelines and standards.
Other monitoring and reporting duties as assigned by management from time to time.
Relevant finance or legal degree and minimum of 6 years of experience in control, compliance, or finance area.
Knowledge of KYC/CDD/AML risks and controls.
Experience from KYC/AML control functions, ideally within a financial services or commodities trading business is preferred.
Fluency in English
Working with MS Excel and databases.
Speed, accuracy, and attention to details.
Good analytical, process and project management skills.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills and work ethic.
Ability to make risk-based decisions and/or recommendations.
Ability to work and deliver in a fast-paced environment and under pressure, with less supervision, multitask and manage priorities.
Ability to guide and coach CDD Analysts and peers.
Ability to work with digital technology confidently.
Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
Life & health insurance, medical care package
Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.