In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our Team and advance your career as a Counterparty Due Diligence Senior Analyst (part time - fix term) In this role You will: Conduct thorough KYC due diligence on new and existing counterparties.

Manages own portfolio of existing counterparties to be refreshed and/or priorities of new counterparty on-boardings.

Maintain accurate and complete KYC/AML due diligence records on new and existing counterparties.

Applies a robust risk approach and forms sound judgment calls, recommendations.

Escalate all concerns and issues to senior CDD levels as appropriate.

Ensure effective compliance with bp’s AML Standards in reviewing (four eye check) and approving counterparty files.

Maintain effective interaction with key stakeholders in other units / business areas of T&S as well as counterparties directly.

Under supervision, may manage an activity at the team level within established guidelines and standards.

Influence and initiate improvements to current CDD processes to increase control and efficiency.

Assist (under supervision and direction) with design and implementation of special KYC/AML projects.

Support implementation of KYC /AML operating procedures. What You need to be successful: Relevant finance or legal degree and 3 -5 years of experience in control, compliance, or finance area

Experience from KYC/AML control functions, and CDD experience ideally within a financial services or commodities trading business.

Fluency in English

Knowledge of KYC/CDD/AML risks and controls

Good analytical, process and project management skills

Ability to make risk-based decisions and/or recommendations.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to work and deliver as part of a team in a fast-paced environment. At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



