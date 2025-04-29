Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



As a Country Activation Lead-UCA, you will play a crucial role in driving the company's growth among Ukraine, Caucasus and Central Asia. You will be responsible for enhancing brand presence, managing the product portfolio, and developing comprehensive marketing strategies tailored to various international markets. This position requires a blend of distributor relationship management, strategic planning, and hands-on execution to ensure the company's products succeed on a regional scale.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain the brand image, ensuring that messaging and marketing activities in the region are aligned with brand and company values and guidelines.

Building brand awareness and increasing brand value and profitability in the region.

Managing global brand strategy implementation by regional marketing teams including brand guidelines, brand vision and value proposition.

Collaborate with global brand teams to create compelling brand stories and promotional materials suitable for the region.

Manage and optimize the range of products offered to meet market needs and align with company strategy.

Evaluate product performance and recommend adjustments to improve market fit and profitability.

Develop a regional annual marketing plan

Lead development and execution of annual marketing plans for B2B2C in the respective countries.

Managing development and implementation of media plans, events, social media plans, retail marketing plans, POS materials with regional marketing teams, and regional creative agencies/media buyers.

Build and maintain strong relationships with key customers and stakeholders.

Provide exceptional service and support to distributor’s marketing and sales teams.

Together with sales team plan and execute promotional campaigns tailored to specific markets.

Utilize various marketing channels to maximize campaign reach and impact.

Support marketing tags and sales teams in their collaboration with independent workshop (IWS) and retailers to plan marketing campaigns.

Ensure effective implementation of IWS designs and alignment with brand standards.

Support marketing tags and sales teams in their collaboration with OEMs to seek new opportunities and campaigns.

Collaborate with Global OEM teams to create promotional materials suitable for the region.

Monitor and analyse the performance of marketing campaigns and sales initiatives.

Use data-driven insights to improve marketing campaigns.

Build and execute digital strategies for social media and website promotion.

Leverage digital tools and platforms to enhance brand visibility and engagement.

Education:

University degree in Engineering / Marketing or related discipline

Experience:

7+ years of working experience

Experience in B2C Marketing. Lubricants experience desirable but not essential

Experience of working in a matrix organization

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

A focus on diversity and inclusiveness in approach to team, as well as in overall behaviour and actions

Four plus years of working experience with exposure to B2B & B2C marketing, customer acquisition, offer development & deployment

Advance level of knowledge in Turkish and English & Russian languages

Skills and competencies:

Market Understanding - Mastery

Generating and Applying Customer Insights - Expert

Translating marketing strategy into marketing plans - Mastery

Performance Monitoring - Expert

Product Portfolio Management - Expert



