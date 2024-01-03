Country Activation Manager CEE - Castrol

Entity:Customers & Products
Castrol is one of brands in bp’s portfolio. Our lubricants for automobiles and motorbikes are trusted for their high performance and quality by manufacturers, drivers and riders. Castrol also makes lubricants for many other applications on land, sea and in the air.
Location: office in Warsaw
Candidates located elsewhere in Poland are welcome to apply if hybrid working conditions can be met (60/40%)
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Castrol Team and advance your career as a
Country Activation Manager - Central Eastern Europe (CEE) Castrol
(internally the role is called Country Activation Specialist)
The purpose of the role is to lead the execution of Castrol dedicated marketing programmes in the designated areas to support the delivery of volume, turnover, gross margin and market share targets. You will work closely with the European Service & Maintenance, Brand and Comms and Sales teams. The role is part of the wider European marketing team, working as an individual contributor but in direct relation with the main European functions and interacting constantly with other countries across Europe to share best practices and collect input and feedback.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Customer centric thinking, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.