Country Activation Representative - Iberia

Job summary

The Country Activation Representative will work closely with the European Service & Maintenance, Brand and Comms and Sales teams to deliver the marketing activation plan for Iberia. The role will support execution of marketing programmes to support the delivery of volume, turnover, gross margin and market share targets.

The role will support the execution and deployment of marketing programmes in the designated geographies. These are the deliverable we are looking for:

Deploy activation programmes customized to the target in the designated geography across channels / market space Ensure activation is to budget and is in full compliance with finance and internal processes Support tactical marketing interventions within the designated geography Accountable for delivering on activation KPIs Tracking & monitoring the activation performance and sharing key KPI data Work with agencies and partners to plan detailed activation modules Manage the deployment of merchandise & collateral for on-ground activations Ensuring Safe & Compliant on ground activations Act as BP Contract Accountable to ensure safe execution of the contracted work while applying the Working with Contractor process throughout

Preferably you will have a degree in Marketing or similar. Experience in Marketing or sales having worked in a sophisticated and complex global organisation will also be considered.

Project and performance leadership skills are essential for this role as well as being able to build ensuring positive relationships across a variety of different businesses.

You will need to be collaborative and confident in presenting to all levels of the business with diverse backgrounds.

B2B activation experience would be hugely beneficia and proven experience in digital marketing activation (digital commerce, digital offer and/or digital platform management ) will be an advantage.

If you have experience in the automotive industry this would be a plus, but strong marketing activation across other categories are also of interest.

Fluency in English and in Spanish languages both verbally and in writing is requested. Portuguese language knowledge will be a plus.

Requirements:

Supports the implementation of marketing, brand and comms programmes for the business. Supports the development, management and delivery of strategic programmes for the marketing team and adopts and adapts global brand offers, leveraging consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy.