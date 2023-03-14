Country Activation Representative - Iberia

The Country Activation Representative will work closely with the European Service & Maintenance, Brand and Comms and Sales teams to deliver the marketing activation plan for Iberia. The role will support execution of marketing programmes to support the delivery of volume, turnover, gross margin and market share targets.
The role will support the execution and deployment of marketing programmes in the designated geographies. These are the deliverable we are looking for:
Supports the implementation of marketing, brand and comms programmes for the business. Supports the development, management and delivery of strategic programmes for the marketing team and adopts and adapts global brand offers, leveraging consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy.