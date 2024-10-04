This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

The Country Activation Representative - UK/I position will involve working closely with the UK&I Sales team as well as engaging with key partners and customers including key Franchise Dealer Groups and OEM Partners.

This role will work closely with the Brand and Comms, Service and Maintenance, Growth Unit and Sales teams to deliver the activation plan for the portfolio. The role will support execution of marketing programmes to support the delivery of volume, turnover, gross margin and market share targets.

Please note this is a fixed term contract role for 12 months.

Curious about what it takes to thrive in this role? Dive in below to discover more:

Key Accountabilities

The role will support the execution and deployment of marketing programmes in the designated geographies and lead workstreams within the programmes

Work closely with Service and Maintenance, Brand & Communications, Growth Unit and Sales teams to adapt and deploy programmes and offers within the market

Support development of the marketing activation plans for the designated geographies

Deploy activation programmes customised to the target in the designated geography across channels / market space

Support tactical marketing interventions within the designated geography

Accountable for delivering on activation critical metrics

Tracking & monitoring the activation performance and sharing key critical metric data

Work with agencies and RTM partners to plan detailed activation modules

Ensuring Safe & Compliant on ground activations

Ensure activation is to budget (ASP / JAF where applicable) and is in full compliance with finance and NPR processes

Manage the deployment of merchandise & collateral for on-ground activations

Act as BP Contract Accountable Manager to ensure safe execution of the contracted work while applying the Working with Contractor process throughout

Essential Experience

Demonstrated experience in marketing

Experience of working in eCommerce

Experience of working in complex and challenging global organizations

Project management and performance monitoring

Ability to successfully build enduring and productive relationships with colleagues from a broad range of business disciplines

Strong communication and presentation skills

Fluency in local languages of the designated geographies both verbally and in writing

Education

University degree in Marketing or related subject area or equivalent professional experience

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.

Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g. accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc).

If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

eCommerce Marketing



Legal Disclaimer:

