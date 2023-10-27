Country Activation Specialist CEE

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Castrol is one of brands in bp’s portfolio. Our lubricants for automobiles and motorbikes are trusted for their high performance and quality by manufacturers, drivers and riders. Castrol also makes lubricants for many other applications on land, sea and in the air.We acquired Castrol in 2002 and have maintained the brand’s commitment to specialization, innovation and collaboration. Today, Castrol products are sold in more than 150 countries and Castrol is the preferred lubricants partner for Renault, Volvo, Komatsu and many other businesses.Castrol is helping to drive sustainability: our new strategy sets out aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives.



Location: office in Warsaw

Candidates located elsewhere in Poland are welcome to apply if hybrid working conditions can be met (60/40%)

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Castrol Team and advance your career as a

Country Activation Manager - Central Eastern Europe (CEE)

(internally the role is called Country Activation Specialist)

The purpose of the role is to lead the execution of Castrol dedicated marketing programmes in the designated areas to support the delivery of volume, turnover, gross margin and market share targets. The Country Activation Specialist will work closely with the European Service & Maintenance, Brand and Comms and Sales teams. The role is part of the wider European marketing team, working as an individual contributor but in direct relation with the main European functions and interacting constantly with the other Country Activation Specialists across Europe to share best practices and collect input and feedback.

Lead, develop and deploy the marketing activation plans for the designated geographies

Identify key markets, segments and channels for activation

Identify key touchpoints & devise customer engagement programmes to communicate brand stories

Manage marketing budget in full compliance with finance and internal processes

Support tactical marketing interventions within the designated geography

Track & monitor the activation performance & create visibility in the larger organization through publishing periodic activation critical metric dashboards

Work with agencies and partners to plan detailed activation modules

Ensuring Safe & Compliant on-ground activations

Act as bp Contract Accountable Manager to ensure safe execution of the contracted work while applying the Working with Contractor process throughout

University degree in marketing or related discipline or equivalent professional experience

Fluent Polish and English language knowledge

5-10 years of demonstrated experience in marketing or sales

Experience working in complex and challenging global organizations

Marketing planning, project management and performance monitoring

Ability to successfully build enduring and productive relationships with colleagues from a broad range of business teams

Strong communication and presentation skills

Excellent time management and organizational abilities

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Customer centric thinking, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.