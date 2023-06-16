Country Payroll Specialist Sr

This role is not eligible for relocation

At bp, we're reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we're leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We're a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can't do it alone. We're looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Entity: People & Culture

Job Family Group: HR Group

People & Culture



HR Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



The purpose of the role is to ensure accurate payroll delivery including payroll preparation activities aligned to the various payroll calendars and in coordination with the outsourced service provider. It also provides payroll transactional and inquires’ support.

Prepares and monitors payroll data ensuring processes and data are in place for payroll processing per local country requirements and regulations.

Works in coordination with the outsourced service provider(s) to ensure build to gross data is prepared and submitted in line with agreed payroll calendars, reviews pre -payroll run data and verification, and provides final sign off to vendor prior to final payroll runs to employees.

Participate on start of year and end of year payroll activities.

Supports audits and regulatory requests for payroll data and responds to and processes requests for changes to Payroll data.

Monitors payroll input data quality (e.g. rewards, performance, time and attendance etc.) and process payroll impacts.

Provides subject matter knowledge in payroll processes and end to end payroll delivery for their country.

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to area of expertise.

Support projects related to system releases, local policies and processes changes, and local continuous improvements initiatives.

Support, as requested, Finance, Tax and Payroll teams on policy changes, state regulations documentation and company initiatives.

Highschool Diploma or equivalent education.

Actively working to develop capability in line with P&C capability framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive. Technical Capability

Demonstrated ability to administer P&C systems and processes efficiently and effectively, for payroll area / process, including the understanding of legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements.

Deep knowledge of Payroll systems.

Digital fluency

Numeracy & analytical thinking

Proficient in using MS Office/Office365 application.

Risk Management Business Capability

Solutions focus

Relationship management

Eye for business & customer focus Leadership & EQ Capability

Proven ability to skilfully navigate a tiered support model.

Able to provide a level of support to bp employees who have restricted access to service channels due to technology or language limitations.

Knows when to seek support from other subject matter experts.

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness.

Applies judgment and common sense - able to use insight and good judgement to advise actions taken and ensure solutions are pragmatic.

Acts with integrity; being dedicated to the bp values of Safety, Respect, Excellence, Courage and One Team in every interaction. Desirable Criteria:

Knowledge of hire to retire end to end processes.

Knowledge of CRM systems, including Salesforce.

Proficient in using MS Office and Teams.

Proficiency in using payroll systems such as ADP Global View.

Foundational knowledge of Reporting and Data.

Foundational knowledge of P&C Systems such as Workday.

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges.

Considering Joining our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



