Country Security Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Lead on security issues across the relevant businesses in the country. Provide management oversight and reporting of security issues which occur across the Indonesia which may be of importance or relevance to bp operations.

Work with teams delivering projects in the relevant businesses and ensure the appropriate bp security input and oversight.

Consolidate, prepare and submit Country Security risk registers and risk management plans ensuring that Risk Notification and Plan Endorsement (RNPE) forms for emerging security risks are properly dealt with covering narratives, trends, major incidents, and Risk Action Plans (RAP).

Conduct security reviews across the country to ensure the delivery of security measures in accordance with approved security risk management plans and RAPs.

Provide regular assessment/update to the SVP and BLT on political events and security risks and their impact on the security environment.

Provide leadership and management of the Business Security Managers (BSMs) and Business Security Representatives (BSR) at each bp business in Indonesia. Provide detailed technical security advice to ensure the required barrier strength is maintained and risk is mitigated in accordance with risk appetite.

In coordination with the RSSM facilitate information exchange with the BSMs and BSRs in relation to security threats in each business. In particular, facilitate interaction with the ISC Intelligence Analysts and other sources of information in order to develop a detailed understanding of the threat picture which applies to bp’s businesses.

Deliver day to day self-verification across the businesses in the country.

Act as the security representative on the IMT or BST in the event of activation.

Ensure compliance with the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCES :

Have a minimum of five years’ experience in a security role with responsibility for managing multiple sites across a national level business.

Have extensive expertise in security risk management and conducting security risk assessments.

Be experienced and comfortable participating in site and national level leadership team meetings.

Be able to discuss in detail security risk assessment and the use of risk management software.

Have a strong and proven knowledge of security strategy and implementing physical security practices and technical security measures to include cctv, access control and management/monitoring systems.

Have extensive experience in developing policies, protocols, and exercising training to ensure compliance and preparedness.

Have experience working with local and national enforcement agencies; experience with international agencies preferred.

Have experience of interacting with senior level site managers and successfully influencing security discussions.

Have experience with the creation of budgets, business cases to support expenditure, & capital project management.

Ensure that all activities of the Security function are in compliance with the relevant Company E&C procedures.

Oversee and ensure compliance with PSCM standards on security services contracts.

Acts as point of contact for Project Contractors’ organizations in addressing various security issues, ensuring compliance with bp Security guides, procedures and contractual requirements and with high level performance and delivery of services.

Establish and maintain and manage close relationships with Public security forces and relevant government stakeholders. Establish proactive communications and information exchange.

Postgraduate University degree, preferably in an analytical subject.

The role holder must be able to speak and write English to a native standard with an emphasis on persuasive writing.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.