bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Country Services Manager (Payroll Delivery Manager)
Country Services Manager (Payroll Delivery Manager)
The Country Delivery Manager is responsible for leading the People Support, Local Delivery, Benefits administration and Payroll teams in Poland, for both Corporate and M&C (Mobility and Convenience) areas.
You would be responsible for ensuring successful delivery of in-country P&C (People & Culture) Services. This involves providing excellent first line support to employees and management, the delivery of services that needs to be carried out in Poland due to language or physical location, benefits administration and payroll delivery. This includes knowledge management, process improvements, holding vendor partners to account, devising solutions to resolve issues. You would be working with key business partners to create improved processes, minimise risk, reduce costs and enhance the quality and reliability of the service.
In this role You will:
Deputising for the Team Leads, People Support, Local Delivery and Payroll Services
Support Delivery Lead Payroll & Benefit Specialists, ensuring they possess the vital skills and experience to perform their roles; management of the recruitment process and conduct performance reviews, expense approvals etc
Approve monthly payroll to release the payments
Be responsible for the monthly pre-payroll checking and corrections including manual adjustments
Manage new payment codes to be set up the pay system, testing and communication to the requestor
Ensure that country-specific process content is aligned with business needs, legislation, standard process and benchmarks
Handle provision of documentation and knowledge share to satisfy audit requirements
Be a first point of contact between vendor partners and bp to resolve process issues on either side
Liaise with other P&C communities and other parties as needed in support of country delivery, providing subject matter expertise in order to support issue resolution
Manage the overpayments and reclaim process, liaise with local P&C to ensure consistent application of the overpayment policy; submission of prior tax year adjustments with the HMRC where appropriate
Identify continuous process improvement opportunities including payroll related measures to help boost the efficiency of payroll operations through trend analysis, metrics etc
Lead efforts relating to ad hoc and unanticipated work requests and projects as the need arises
Ensure up to date SOPs for all processes.
What You will need to be successful:
Solid experience in payroll and HR Services
Excellent payroll management knowledge
Approx. 5 years’ experience in managing teams
Fluency in English and Polish
Relevant payroll qualifications
Sound understanding of Polish HR and payroll legislation
Project management skills
Strong stakeholder management, efficient communicator
Knowledge of HR and payroll systems e.g. Workday, ADP, Salesforce is preferred
Proficiency with Excel spreadsheets
Analytical problem solver
Attention to detail
Ability to adapt to changing priorities, peaks in workload and deadlines
Ability to manage teams remotely
Strong drive to build motivation, change and resilience in the teams
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract
Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support
Additional days off
Equity matching program and many other benefits
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Benefits Administration, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Data Management, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Leading transformation, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Payroll, Payroll Management, Payroll Services, People Management, Performance and planning, Problem Solving, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 1 more}
