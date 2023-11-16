This role is not eligible for relocation

Country Services Manager (Payroll Delivery Manager)

The Country Delivery Manager is responsible for leading the People Support, Local Delivery, Benefits administration and Payroll teams in Poland, for both Corporate and M&C (Mobility and Convenience) areas.

You would be responsible for ensuring successful delivery of in-country P&C (People & Culture) Services. This involves providing excellent first line support to employees and management, the delivery of services that needs to be carried out in Poland due to language or physical location, benefits administration and payroll delivery. This includes knowledge management, process improvements, holding vendor partners to account, devising solutions to resolve issues. You would be working with key business partners to create improved processes, minimise risk, reduce costs and enhance the quality and reliability of the service.

In this role You will:

Deputising for the Team Leads, People Support, Local Delivery and Payroll Services

Support Delivery Lead Payroll & Benefit Specialists, ensuring they possess the vital skills and experience to perform their roles; management of the recruitment process and conduct performance reviews, expense approvals etc

Approve monthly payroll to release the payments

Be responsible for the monthly pre-payroll checking and corrections including manual adjustments

Manage new payment codes to be set up the pay system, testing and communication to the requestor

Ensure that country-specific process content is aligned with business needs, legislation, standard process and benchmarks

Handle provision of documentation and knowledge share to satisfy audit requirements

Be a first point of contact between vendor partners and bp to resolve process issues on either side

Liaise with other P&C communities and other parties as needed in support of country delivery, providing subject matter expertise in order to support issue resolution

Manage the overpayments and reclaim process, liaise with local P&C to ensure consistent application of the overpayment policy; submission of prior tax year adjustments with the HMRC where appropriate

Identify continuous process improvement opportunities including payroll related measures to help boost the efficiency of payroll operations through trend analysis, metrics etc

Lead efforts relating to ad hoc and unanticipated work requests and projects as the need arises

Ensure up to date SOPs for all processes.

What You will need to be successful:

Solid experience in payroll and HR Services

Excellent payroll management knowledge

Approx. 5 years’ experience in managing teams

Fluency in English and Polish

Relevant payroll qualifications

Sound understanding of Polish HR and payroll legislation

Project management skills

Strong stakeholder management, efficient communicator

Knowledge of HR and payroll systems e.g. Workday, ADP, Salesforce is preferred

Proficiency with Excel spreadsheets

Analytical problem solver

Attention to detail

Ability to adapt to changing priorities, peaks in workload and deadlines

Ability to manage teams remotely

Strong drive to build motivation, change and resilience in the teams

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program and many other benefits



