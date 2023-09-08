Country Supply Chain Manager, CCSA/Mexico

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis: • Lead and manage supply chain activity in Caribbean, Central, South America (CCSA) and Mexico; including planning, logistics, and customer fulfilment • Partner with the CCSA and Mexico Leadership Team as the Supply Chain (SC) SPA to deliver in year performance targets and strategic objectives of the market, including Procurement and inter-affiliate supply chains. • Member of the Americas Supply Chain Leadership Team, to both represent the CCSA and Mexico supply requirements and also help craft the overall strategies of the Americas. • Lead all supply chain activities within relevant legal/statutory, bp and SPU governance boundaries Key Accountabilities: • Lead and build a strong safety and quality culture in the SC cluster to ensure full compliance to bp and country safety standards. • Create a strong customer centric culture in the SC cluster to deliver on customer experience objective, including all domestic and export sales, to both third party and inter-affiliate customers. • Lead and develop the team to build an energized, diverse, capable workforce to deliver our people agenda. • Deliver short, medium and long term supply chain performance financial, operational, and strategic metrics and KPIs • Lead loss analysis projects aimed to deliver cost reductions across raw materials and operational cost, striven to drive competitiveness in our products in the region. • Partner with Network Optimization to continuously evaluate most ideal sourcing methods in an effort to increase customer satisfaction and landed cost. • Handle ethics and compliance in the SC cluster • Lead and manage all manufacturing, customer fulfillment, logistics and planning activity in the cluster to meet cluster and supply chain performance expectations, build and drive a culture of continuous improvement and operate within global functional standards and guidelines.

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain, Logistics, Business, Finance or equivalent with substantial experience in the lubricants, CPG or chemical industry, with the functional and leadership skills and capability needed to manage a country or cluster supply chain.

Experienced end-to-end Supply Chain Leader with a proven track record of leading people and transformational change with substantial experience in complex operations roles at a senior level.

10+ years’ experience leading a team of at least 5

In-depth understanding of the business environment, business practices, logistics markets and major local competitors.

Bilingual English and Spanish OR experience working with LATAM regions

Strong leadership skills, specifically showing a wide range of interpersonal skills applicable in different situations with staff, internal peers and external contacts. Consistent track record in people and capability development.

Experienced in leveraging relationships and networks within organizations. Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

Excellent negotiation skills, understanding of strategic supplier/customer relationships

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.