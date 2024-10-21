Country Supply Chain Manager - Mexico & CCA

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Country Supply Chain Manager will lead and manage supply chain activity in Caribbean & Central America (CCA) and Mexico; including planning, logistics, and customer fulfilment. They will partner with the CCA and Mexico Leadership Team as the Supply Chain (SC) SPA to deliver in year performance targets and strategic objectives of the market, including Procurement and inter-affiliate supply chains. They are a Member of the Americas Supply Chain Leadership Team, to both represent the CCA and Mexico supply requirements and also help craft the overall strategies of the Americas. They will also lead all supply chain activities within relevant legal/statutory, bp and SPU governance boundaries.

This position will be located in our office in Santa Fe, Mexico City. bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.

Key Accountabilities

Lead and build a strong safety culture in the Supply Chain cluster to ensure full compliance to bp and country safety standards.

Lead and build a strong quality culture in the Supply Chain cluster to ensure full compliance to Castrol’s Quality Assurance and Quality Control standards.

Build a strong customer centric culture in the Supply Chain cluster to deliver on customer experience objective, including all domestic and export sales, to both third party and inter-affiliate customers.

Lead and develop the team in the SC cluster to build an energized, diverse, capable workforce to deliver our people agenda.

Deliver short, medium and long term supply chain performance financial, operational, and strategic metrics and KPIs

Lead loss analysis projects aimed to deliver cost reductions across raw materials and operational cost, aimed to drive competitiveness in our products in the region.

Partner with Network Optimization to continuously evaluate most ideal sourcing methods in an effort to increase customer satisfaction and landed cost.

Manage ethics and compliance in the SC cluster

Lead and manage all manufacturing, customer fulfilment, logistics and planning activity in the cluster to meet cluster and supply chain performance expectations, build and drive a culture of continuous improvement and operate within global functional standards and guidelines

Education and Experience

Bachelors (preferably engineering) or equivalent with substantial experience in the lubricants, consumer packaged goods (CPG) or chemical industry, with the functional and leadership skills and capability needed to manage a country or cluster supply chain.

Languages: Bi-Lingual Spanish & English proficiency

Experienced end-to-end Supply Chain Leader with a proven track record of leading people and transformational change with substantial experience in complex operations roles at a senior level.

In-depth understanding of the business environment, business practices, logistics markets and major local competitors.

Strong leadership skills, specifically showing a wide range of interpersonal skills applicable in different situations with staff, internal peers and external contacts.

A proven track record in people and capability development.

Experienced in leveraging relationships and networks within organizations.

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

Excellent negotiation skills, understanding of strategic supplier/customer relationships

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Partner Relations, Commercial Acumen, End to End Supply Chain, Logistics, Manufacturing, People Leadership, Planning Ability, Quality Leadership, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.