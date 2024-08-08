Crane Operator

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure the safe operation of various (size and design) mobile cranes in support of maintenance and construction activities in an operating refinery.

About you:

The ability to routinely bend, stoop, kneel, and crawl as the need arises to perform the essential functions of the position, with or without reasonable accommodation.

The willingness and ability to relocate to, or commute daily to Whiting, IN, without company assistance.

Must be able to demonstrate a proven understanding of load lifting charts.

Legal authorization to work in the US on a full-time basis for anyone other than current employer.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

A minimum of 4 years of verifiable experience with set-up and operation of rough terrain & All Terrain hydraulic cranes NCCCO, CIC, or NCCER

Mastery knowledge of load lift charts.

Experience working in a refinery/chemical plant.

The ability to demonstrate specific equipment operation or rigging performance tasks.

Experience with Large Grove All- Terrain Cranes

Experience using personal protective equipment (PPE) (e.g., fire protective clothing, safety glasses, hearing protection, flash suits, and fresh air gear).

Why join us?

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded, and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!