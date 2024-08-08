Crane Operator

Entity:Production & Operations
Set-up and operate rough terrain & All- Terrain hydraulic cranes.
Ensure the safe operation of various (size and design) mobile cranes in support of maintenance and construction activities in an operating refinery.
A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent
Legal authorization to work in the US on a full-time basis for anyone other than current employer.
Proof of a valid driver’s license. and a Commercial Driver’s License “Class “B”CDL” with a current “Medical DOT Card”
NCCCO, CIC, OECP or NCCER
Ability to acquire a Transportation Workers Identification Credential (TWIC).
Must be able to demonstrate a proven understanding of load lifting charts.
The willingness and ability to relocate to, or commute daily to Whiting, IN, without company assistance.
The ability to routinely bend, stoop, kneel, and crawl as the need arises to perform the essential functions of the position, with or without reasonable accommodation.
A minimum of 4 years of verifiable experience with set-up and operation of rough terrain & All Terrain hydraulic cranes NCCCO, CIC, or NCCER
Mastery knowledge of load lift charts.
Experience working in a refinery/chemical plant.
The ability to demonstrate specific equipment operation or rigging performance tasks.
Experience with Large Grove All- Terrain Cranes
Experience using personal protective equipment (PPE) (e.g., fire protective clothing, safety glasses, hearing protection, flash suits, and fresh air gear).
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
