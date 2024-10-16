Crane and Lifting Supervisor

Job summary

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the role of Crane Shop Supervisor / Site Lifting Coordinator will supervise the BP Crane Operators' day-to-day operations of the bp crane shop. They will also be the contact point for all routine and Major Mechanical crane work throughout the refinery. Crane Shop Supervisor / Site Lifting Coordinator will fully deploy BP cranes and crane operators and then manage third party crane resources to assure safety and compliance to BP policy. The Crane Shop Supervisor / Crane Coordinator will work with all crane operators to assure they have the certification and competency appropriate for the machine they will operate.

Adheres to HSE+C policies

Manages efficient completion of scheduled work

Supervise and improve the utilization and safety of all cranes operated within the Whiting Business Unit (WBU)

Assure that all cranes brought on-site are aligned with OSHA, local, state, and BP standards

Support planning to optimize the utilization of cranes, thus improving efficiency and reducing cost

Evaluate the performance of lifting(crane) contractors, and participate in the lift(crane) company selection process

Conduct inspections and maintain certifications for all equipment operated on site

Provide input as requested, regarding the crane selection for Standard, Complex, and or Critical lifts

Inspect all hydraulic and lattice boom cranes, prior to them making the initial lift at the WBU, to assure they are in good working order and capable of working safely and without damaging the environment

Manage the overhead crane inspection and maintenance program

Supervise the day-to-day operation of the BP crane shop

Delivering safe, quality, and reliable Lifting in alignment with BP values

High school diploma or equivalent

Minimum of 5 years’ experience with Cranes, Lifting, and Rigging

Minimum of 5 years’ experience with lift plan development

Minimum 5 years of heavy industrial experience

Working knowledge of crane load charts, lattice boom crane assembly and disassembly, rigging and crane inspections

General Equipment knowledge and supervisory experience of Hydraulic and Lattice boom cranes

Experience in a petrochemical plant environment

Assembly and Disassembly director experience

Crane Inspector Certification

2 years supervisor experience in a union environment

NCCCO Crane operator Certification or equivalent nationally recognized Certification

NCCCO Rigger or equivalent nationally recognized Certification

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is not available for remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.