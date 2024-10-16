Crane and Lifting Supervisor

Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the role of Crane Shop Supervisor / Site Lifting Coordinator will supervise the BP Crane Operators' day-to-day operations of the bp crane shop. They will also be the contact point for all routine and Major Mechanical crane work throughout the refinery. Crane Shop Supervisor / Site Lifting Coordinator will fully deploy BP cranes and crane operators and then manage third party crane resources to assure safety and compliance to BP policy. The Crane Shop Supervisor / Crane Coordinator will work with all crane operators to assure they have the certification and competency appropriate for the machine they will operate.
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.