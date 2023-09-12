Job summary

As the Creative Art Lead, you will play a crucial role in bringing bp’s mobility products and services to life by creating engaging visual content and storytelling that aligns with our brand identity and business objectives. Your primary focus will be on developing and executing B2C-focused creative assets across paid and owned digital channels. In this role you will use consumer insights and best practices to deliver visual communications for a diverse range of projects. Your work will be focused on building consumer relationships through visual design and storytelling to differentiate our offering and drive long-term brand value.This role is part of a newly formed in-house creative team as part of the Mobility & Convenience Americas business that supports over 6,500 bp and Amoco locations across the United States. The successful candidate will report to Branded Communications Manager and work closely with the marketing team, copy & content lead, internal and external agency teams, global brand teams, and a variety of internal collaborators to develop a compelling visual design.The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated and organized designer who has a passion for creating relationships and inspiring consumers through creativity.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Conceptualize and lead the development of visual concepts for various projects

Provide a persuasive rationale for visual recommendations and solutions to gain collaborator alignment

From concept to completion, drive impactful visual storytelling and a strong communication strategy across a variety of applications

Proactively bring new ideas, creative concepts and design solutions to our brands and products

Continuously challenge creative to evolve and elevate the brand while managing brand guidelines ​

Collaborate with internal and external teams to develop and deliver a cohesive visual strategy

Oversee day-to-day creative planning, development, and launch of content•Help develop and adhere to our brand standards, ensuring consistency

Embody bp core values – play to win, care for others willing to go above and beyond; and pursuing excellence in every facet of our endeavors.

Art Direction and design in-line with paid media goals across various formats•

Development of concepts for campaigns and brands understanding market and channel trends, as well as consumer journey, tactic and channels objectives for engaging creative, dynamic storytelling and concise communications.

Consistently enforce brand and style guidelines across all creative.

Manage and organize a large quantity of projects and assets•Stay up to date on design trends, competitor activity, and new creative innovation to continuously improve

Speed to market delivery, with quick turnarounds

Review and approve the final artwork for quality assurance

Education

Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Visual Communications, or a related field

Experience & Skills

5+ years of experience in an agency or in-house marketing department

Experience as art lead or creative role with a portfolio of successful projects

Expert in Adobe Creative Suite applications (Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator) and presentation software (PowerPoint)

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to multi-task and perform in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

Highly organized and careful attention to detail

Exceptional eye for detail and deep understanding of design principles

Experience in agile ways of working, familiar with working in Azure DevOps (ADO) or similar agile tool

Strong organization skills and a deep understanding of the creative development process

Open to taking direction and receiving feedback, applying adjustments with quick turnarounds

Confidently and clearly presents ideas with strong supportive arguments

Strong comprehension of brand positioning and ability to drive consistency across channels and platforms

Leverages consumer insights to build creative to meet consumer needs in the purchase cycle

Proven leadership skills, inspiring creativity, and collaboration within the team

Desirable Criteria

Portfolio of work, providing design samples for different brands and audiences

Understanding of marketing fundamentals, consumer segmentation, and insights to deliver targeted and customized content

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.