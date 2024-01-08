Job summary

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

The Creative Production Coordinator for the Digital Storytelling Team is responsible for interrogating the tactical creative brief and leading all aspects of execution of multiple and simultaneous projects, on time and on budget and with the highest quality standards for the C&EA Communications team. They will also be required to work closely with the Creative Strategy Director, from beginning to end, on the design element of integrated campaigns.



Job Description:

This individual is the guardian of the production process and has a deep understanding and appreciation of conceptualization, writing, editing, art, design, social media creative and post-production work.

What you'll do!

Triage requests – handle initial engagement with client to help decide what briefs to decline versus accepting those that support C&EA’s content & channel strategy

Develop creative brief – collaborate on the creative brief ensuring they are tight and specific in order to assign the right resource

Plan resourcing – facilitate daily team stand-ups and project meetings, keeping on top of the workload and distribution ensuring smooth running of the team via The Hopper project management systems; ensure timelines and capabilities are within current resources, alerting when resources are strained

Coordinate delivery – overall project management for the jobs the team has live; managing the end-to-end process from brief, to production, to execution to approval and delivery including associated budgets for creative content used predominantly on owned-channels

Analyse results – in order to improve, use available data, research insights and findings from retrospectives to understand performance against C&EA or campaign metrics

Manage client relationship – with internal clients and external agencies, set expectations and clarify timings to ensure smooth running of a project from conceptualisation through to rounds of amends and final delivery

Maintain creative roster – work together with corporate brand and C&EA colleagues to maintain roster of creative agencies or contractors/freelancers with the right skills to deliver on our content & channel strategy; facilitate production process improvements for in-house and agency partners involved in the creation of assets.

What you'll bring!

Experience coordinating creative production at a production company, studio, network or large size creative agency

Expert use of MS Office suite of tools with understanding of Agile and/or Design Thinking methodologies

Excellent verbal and written communication, time and project management, strong interpersonal expertise, profound knowledge and understanding of creative development process, critical thinking and problem solving.

Ability to juggle multiple projects and large-scale Creative and Digital content development.

Outstanding organizational skills and management.

Grace under pressure with a strong sense of collaboration and empathy.

Budgetary and financial expertise and reliability.

Ability to work across different lines of business as well as a variety of creative assets.

Proactive problem solving, critical and strategic thinking, leadership, innovation, strong ability to multi-task and pivot

Passionate about original, acquired and library content and branding initiatives.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Can successfully collaborate with stakeholders of different levels of seniority.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Business Acumen, Campaigning, Channel Management, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.