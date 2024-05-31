Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

The Credit Advisor, Gas & Power Trading Americas (GPTA) is responsible for managing the credit risk arising from trading and origination activities within GPTA – both within their core assigned portfolio and as required as a backup to other portfolios within or across regions. This is a commercially enabling role that must drive business forward while maintaining transparency, control, and an appropriate risk/reward balance. Complex structured transactions and facilities are in-scope, alongside more standard physical and financial “flow” trading for Gas, Power, and Renewables. The role holder will have broad authority to set credit limits and terms for counterparties, working proactively to facilitate commercial growth. They will partner closely with Front Office, Structured Trade Finance, Legal and other colleagues across regions to support regional and global growth strategies, providing a risk management lens to decision making.

Key Accountabilities

Establish, within formally delegated authorities, the credit and tenor limits for trading counterparties and physical commodity customers.

Work with Origination and Legal to develop and negotiate contractual credit provisions.

Monitor ongoing compliance with credit limits and terms, maintaining related data within T&S’s systems and calling out any issues or concerns.

Champion proactive risk management and portfolio-level exposure controls and demonstrate a balanced but opportunistic mindset, working proactively to facilitate commercial growth.

Advise on credit structuring for large and/or long-term complex transactions and financing facilities, working alongside Front Office, Structured Trade Finance, Legal, and other functions.

Master the key drivers of credit exposure within a trading relationship, including vulnerabilities of each counterparty’s liquidity, capital structure, and competitive position.

Understand the use of contractual terms, letters of credit, guarantees, lien structures and similar protections to unlock value and deliver positive commercial outcomes and collaborate with Structured Trade Finance to externalize credit risk

Support recovery efforts on distressed credits

Develop constructive relationships that enable the open and timely flow of information and interventions.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience required.

Prior experience in corporate credit risk management, structured trade finance, or a related function within a financial institution, commodity trader, utility, or similar

A passion for the role and a relentless commitment to excellence, including exceptional attention to detail and rigorous and timely follow-through on all role accountabilities.

Strong knowledge of commodity trading, preferably in energy and derivative products.

Experience with the application of statistical measures of credit risk and portfolio management.

Strong analytical and financial skills, including fluency with models and financial derivatives (or similar variable exposures common to trading businesses)

Excellent interpersonal skills and comfort working with partners across the organization.

Demonstrated comfort and ability exercising critical thinking and independent judgment when advising on complex transactions, distressed credits or when revisiting legacy credit risk management approaches amidst changing internal or external conditions.

A committed team player who is also comfortable working autonomously and under the demands of a fast-paced work environment

A strong appreciation for the rigorous controls and operations required in a regulated environment.

Desirable Experience

Seven or more years of credit experience in a financial institution, trading business or similar

Experience with distressed / workout credits

Portuguese or Spanish language skills

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform

essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

