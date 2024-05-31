Entity:Finance
The Credit Advisor, Gas & Power Trading Americas (GPTA) is responsible for managing the credit risk arising from trading and origination activities within GPTA – both within their core assigned portfolio and as required as a backup to other portfolios within or across regions. This is a commercially enabling role that must drive business forward while maintaining transparency, control, and an appropriate risk/reward balance. Complex structured transactions and facilities are in-scope, alongside more standard physical and financial “flow” trading for Gas, Power, and Renewables. The role holder will have broad authority to set credit limits and terms for counterparties, working proactively to facilitate commercial growth. They will partner closely with Front Office, Structured Trade Finance, Legal and other colleagues across regions to support regional and global growth strategies, providing a risk management lens to decision making.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge
