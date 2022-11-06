Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Credit Analyst (Japanese speaker)

Credit Analyst (Japanese speaker)

Credit Analyst (Japanese speaker)

  • Location Malaysia - Central - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 140787BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Credit Analyst is responsible for appraising credit risk of new and existing customers consistent with the Refining & Marketing credit standard & policies. The Credit Analyst also provides assistance on overdue debt management, legal recovery and business support to the BP Sales teams and monitors customer transactions against credit limits; ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance. Candidate is also expected to back up A/R, and Cash & Banking activities.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Acquire and review customer financial data using market information and through liaising with specialist credit agencies to assess credit worthiness of customers and assign an appropriate risk rating and approve credit limit within DOA.
  • Provide advice to the Sales function on the credit worthiness of customers including recommendations on credit limits, payment terms, monitor, track and follow-up on customer accounts including control of orders for accounts which are overdue or over their credit limit.
  • Support other team members and whenever required act as a backup for timely and accurate recording of cash receipts and match invoices into the AR ledgers, support and prepare documents for period end close.
  • Assist the Credit Assistant Manager with the in-country credit activities for Japan including guidance, support and advice on how to resolve issues related to credit management and strategic for business strategy.
  • Take lead in Continuous Improvement (CI) projects and Power BI by implementing best practices and look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation.
Education & Experience:
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.
  • Minimum 4 to 5 years of experience in Finance, Accounting, Credit Assessments, Collections or Financial performance in an international environment.
  • Shared service centre experience; preferably in oil and gas industry, lubricants industry or similar (eg. paint, chemical, batch processing industry) would be desirable.
  • Written and spoken proficiency in Japanese and English language (Mandatory) are required to support Japan.
  • Familiar with Japanese culture / customs
  • Proficiency in MS Office / JDE/SAP & Power BI
Desirable Criteria:
  • Credit & Collection Management
  • Account Receivable Management
  • Risk Assessment

