Credit Analyst (Japanese speaker)

The Credit Analyst is responsible for appraising credit risk of new and existing customers consistent with the Refining & Marketing credit standard & policies. The Credit Analyst also provides assistance on overdue debt management, legal recovery and business support to the BP Sales teams and monitors customer transactions against credit limits; ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance. Candidate is also expected to back up A/R, and Cash & Banking activities.
Key Accountabilities: