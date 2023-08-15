Job summary
Grade I
Responsible for supporting the team in appraising credit risk of new and existing customers consistent with credit policies and standards, monitoring customers’ transactions against credit limits whilst ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Finance Group
Job Summary:
Grade I
Responsible for supporting the team in appraising credit risk of new and existing customers consistent with credit policies and standards, monitoring customers’ transactions against credit limits whilst ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.
Job Description:
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Customer function team and advance your career as a
Credit Analyst
Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.
In this role You will:
Perform regular and event driven credit assessments of the customers based on the Credit Policy and Delegation of Authority by:
Analyse as the part of the credit assessment the
Financial information data of the customer (balance sheet, profit and loss, agency reports etc.)
Soft facts of the customer
Make the right and timely conclusion and decision (risk rating, credit limit)
Define the overall need and type of securities for individual customers
Manage right handling for these securities
Coordinate with sales, customer and / or banks details on securities requested
Prepare high quality assessments above the own Delegation of Authority for further approval
Take decision to block / unblock customers from delivery
Continuous monitoring customers' portfolio regarding alerts
Be able to identify key, strategic or high-risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant stakeholders
Exposure Management and Monitoring by
Monitoring of exposure regarding credit limit and overdues
Communicate and monitor results to sales and provide support to find positive solution for BP
Investigate and analyse porfolio trends, assess root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and improvements
Understand the business and drive execution by
Support sales to find ways of working even with problematic customers
Keep close contact to sales by attending and/or organising regular meetings on credit matters
Be a business partner to balance the risk and enable the business
Credit Insurance perform related processes for the relevant customers
Define the overall need of credit insurance
Align with the regional Credit Manager
Stakeholder management with all relevant people inside or outside of Credit cross GBS and cross business in Europe
Compliance with all relevant Credit Management related and QMS/EMS policies
What You will need to be successful:
Fluent English knowledge
2+ years of Cash Collection, Credit Management or similar finance experience in an international environment
SAP knowledge is an advantage
Ability to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus
Ability to produce high-quality assessments within tight deadlines
Great communication and interpersonal skills
University Degree in Economics or Finance field is preferred
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
Life & health insurance, medical care package
Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.