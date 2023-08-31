This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Grade I Responsible for supporting the team in appraising credit risk of new and existing customers consistent with credit policies and standards, monitoring customers’ transactions against credit limits whilst ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for supporting the team in appraising credit risk of new and existing customers consistent with credit policies and standards, monitoring customers’ transactions against credit limits whilst ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer function Team and advance your career as a

Credit Analyst



In this role You will:

Perform regular and event driven credit assessments of the customers based on the Credit Policy and Delegation of Authority by:

analyze as the part of the credit assessment the

financial information data of the customer (balance sheet, profit and loss, cash flow statements, agency reports etc.)

soft facts of the customer

make the right and timely conclusion and decision (risk rating, credit limit)

define the overall need and type of collaterals for individual customers

manage right handling for these collaterals

coordinate with sales, customer and banks details on collaterals requested

prepare high quality assessments above the own Delegation of Authority for further approval

take decision to block / unblock customers from delivery

continuous monitoring of customers via alerts

be able to identify key, strategic or high risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant stakeholders

Exposure Management and Monitoring by

monitoring of exposure regarding credit limit and overdues

monitor and communicate results to sales and provide support to find positive solution for bp

investigate and analyze porfolio trends, assess root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and improvements

Understand the business and drive execution by

support sales to find ways of working even with problematic customers

keep close contact to sales by attending and/or organizing regular meetings on credit matters

be a business partner to balance the risk and enable the business

Credit Insurance

perform related processes for the relevant customers

define the overall need of credit insurance

align with the regional Credit Manager

Stakeholder management with all relevant people inside or outside of Credit, GBS and business departments in Europe

Compliance with all relevant Credit Management related policies

We have the following requirements:

Fluent English knowledge is a must, other European language is an advantage

2+ years of finance, preferably credit experience in an international environment but we accept the application of fresh graduates too

SAP knowledge is an advantage

Ability to deal with complex situations and make decisions while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Ability to produce high-quality assessments within tight deadlines

Great communication and interpersonal skills

University Degree in Economics or Finance field is preferred

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.