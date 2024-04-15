Credit Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Finance Group



Key Accountabilities

Understand the business and drive execution:

Accountable for controlling and supervising all credit analysis/assessment activities related to 3rd party debts and trade loan portfolio for the region.

Work closely with Collection team to lead exposure against defined credit limits and providing accurate and timely reporting to the management.

Regular meetings with the business and deliver Credit excellence by being involved in the developments of the market, the business strategies, customer needs etc.

Chips in to collecting information on credit related sales requests, product and process modification, evaluating it from credit risk perspective, making proposals on implementation to senior credit management and discussing it with sales collaborators

Ensure business partnering, take ownership by being accountable for end-to-end process from GBS lens.

Act as a “subject matter expert” to influence & recommend changes to the credit policy, drive transformation by automating the processes and work with external credit agencies to develop “to be” Credit Assessment Framework as part of Reinvent BP.

Accountable to coach and develop members of the team from the technical and performance management lens whilst supporting the Asia Pacific region for current or any other future planned transitions.

Stakeholder management:

Accountable to manage networking & relationships with business partners, Global & Regional Credit Managers for the all the businesses and team leads for Trade Loan, Collections Team and A/R, Cash & Bank team to drive working capital agenda.

System Support and knowledge: Understand related ERP systems and support ERP enhancements and developments.

SPA to manage overall Trade Loan process in close coordination with business and making right interventions for accounts underperforming.

Operations support:

Review compliance to the Customer & Products Credit Policy of all active customers, having a valid credit review in place, an assigned BP risk rating/ CL/ payment terms in the system

Liaise with Sales, Legal, Credit Collection teams and Cash collection companies

Review and approve Credit Assessments, bad debt provision and write offs within DOA

Ensure timely approval of blocked order and credit notes within DOA

Undertake Credit health checks

Drive CI & Standardization across all Customer Credit, Cash Collection processes within GBS scope.

Evaluation of Risk mitigations (securities)

Ensure Monthly and Quarterly reporting activities are performed in an accurate manner within the assigned deadlines (i.e.: quarterly aggregation ELL on country/Cluster/Global level)

Participate in customer visits on an adhoc basis.

Perform regular analysis of overdue trends, lead the assessment of root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and overdue improvements

Transformation, Continues Improvement and Transitions

Ensure successful transition of activities in close coordination with Project Managers and relevant Country / Business stakeholders

Accountable to lead the transformation and CI initiatives.

Project Management involvement & support

Active involvement in any strategic, operations or system credit related projects

Enable project implementations by supporting project teams and managing own team

Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance:

Support and being involved in strategic target definition, implementation, and delivery.

Ensure an effective resource management and backup structure is in place

Ensure compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements, and local country stock exchanges requirements by applying to the department’s activity like the Customer & Products Credit Policy etc.

Key Challenges

People focus and able to encourage and empower team members towards common goal.

Coach and mentor

High interpersonal, influential, and decision-making skills to manage and maintain good relationships with key collaborators.

Experienced to take care of sophisticated situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements.

Experienced to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines to ensure deliverables are met and knows when to call out urgent matter on timely manner.

Good in analytical and numerical skills with sound financial awareness

Being able to work under fast paced environment

Experience using JDE/SAP and MS Office application

Requirement to work some Public Holidays / Saturdays.



