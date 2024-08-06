Credit Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Finance Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working. Credit Risk Assessment: Conduct in-depth credit risk assessments of clients and counterparties within our industry.

Analyse financial statements, market conditions, and industry trends to determine creditworthiness.

Develop and maintain credit risk models and scoring systems tailored to the oil sector. Risk Mitigation: Recommend credit limits and risk mitigation strategies based on thorough analysis.

Monitor and report on the credit exposure of the company to various clients and counterparties.

Propose and implement measures to minimize potential credit losses. Data Analysis and Reporting: Perform detailed analysis of credit risk data to identify trends and emerging risks.

Prepare comprehensive risk reports and present findings to senior management.

Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and internal risk policies. Mandatory Health and Safety Requirements: Complying with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures including, wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE); accident, injury incident and near miss reporting; and the correct use of equipment

Complying with all HSSE directions of your line manager or HSSE Manager

Participating in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, and assist in the resolution of health and safety issues as required

Contributing to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives

Complying with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws, presidential decrees and other regulations

Raising an immediate issue with the T&SL should any concern come to light regarding the ability of a supplier to meet BP HSSE standards. Key Challenges The portfolio must be supported in accordance with the constantly changing economic environment, which in this case supports our American business, therefore the appropriate working hours are necessary.

Requirement to work some Public Holidays



This position is not available for remote working



