We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and get involved with what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Credit Analyst

Accountable to perform credit activities to ensure trade debtor balances are tightly controlled and credit risk appraisal of new and existing customers is carried out adhering to the Downstream credit standard & policies. The job holder has a strong influence to enable business with the customers at all.

In this role You will:

perform regular and event driven credit assessments of the customers based on the Downstream & ESA Credit Policy and DOA

analyse as the part of the credit assessment the financial information data of the customer (balance sheet, agency reports etc.)

Stakeholder management with all relevant people inside or outside of Credit cross GBS and cross business in Europe

Compliance with Credit Management related and QMS/EMS policies

make the right and timely conclusion and decision (risk rating, credit limit)

support customer audits in order to capture a deeper understanding of the financial situation of a customer

define the overall need and type of securities for individual customers

coordinate with sales, customer and / or banks details on securities requested

prepare high quality CLR’s above the own DOA for further approval

take decision to block / unblock customers from delivery

Continuous monitoring customers' portfolio regarding alerts

Be able to identify key, strategic or high risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant partners

monitoring of exposure regarding credit limit and overdue items

investigate and analyse portfolio trends, assess root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and improvements

provide and receive information on shared customers by coordinating regular meetings and audits

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English

Other European language (Spanish, Polish, German or French) is an advantage

University Degree or equivalent experience preferred (in Economics or related fields) or other Graduation in Economics (High School)

3+ years of Customer Relationship management, Accounts Receivable, Cash Collection or Credit Management experience in an international environment

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

Customer oriented approach

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



