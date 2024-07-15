This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:



BP Turkey offers fantastic opportunity of Credit Analyst position in our organization.

In this role you will be responsible for the credit management activities and operations, perform and monitor overdue analysis and support local control processes and required documentation. You will ensure accurate and timely submission of the reporting, the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, systems support in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Key accountabilities:

Take responsibility for the credit management processes i.e. risk rating, credit limits setting and review.

Manage Daily Hold&Release Process of Blocked Orders

Conduct credit evaluations on new and existing customers, establish, update or obtain credit line approvals for them, interpret financial information to determine risk factors, develop business cases as required for credit exceptions.

Propose the appropriate credit limit, using professional judgment, following the risk assessment and the discussion with the Business and relative parties regarding intended trading activity levels, before accepting an order or initiating a trade investment – any circumstance where BP will be at a potential risk of loss.

Perform timely review of customer data and the prepare credit recommendations, especially for new accounts. Assist the Business what type of collateral is best for BP in addition to what level of security is appropriate to minimize the risk of loss to BP. Perform and monitor overdue analysis, prepare monthly DSO (Days Sales Outstanding) Reports and keep the relevant Business informed.

Prepare credit limits violations report, assisting the Credit Manager in performing credit holds on future orders within DoAs, where it may be necessary.

Inform Business timely on any negative credit info received by the credit info providers, alerting the Credit Manager and the Business on potential increase of probability of default.

Be responsible for the accurate and timely submission of the quarterly reporting of individual customer net credit exposures, consolidated net credit exposures and actual year-to-date credit losses.

Participate in the relevant Business Credit Review sessions liaising effectively with all parties involved and to monitor that appropriate legal action is taken, or security enforcement is made to recover debt.

Monitor (via sampling with pre-defined frequency) that approved and up-to-date credit limits are captured and recorded in the applicable BP business’s ERP system.

Management of customer collaterals ( Credit Insurance, Letter of Guarantees, Mortgages etc)

Essential education:

University Degree in Accounting, Finance or Economics

Essential experience and requirements:

Minimum 2 years of experience in banking and private sectors with focus on credit control and credit risk evaluation

Direct and indirect experience of working with Credit Insurance

Good knowledge of SAP and usage of Power BI is an asset

Stakeholder management and negotiation skills

Advance level of knowledge in Turkish and English

Desirable Criteria:

Master degree

Knowledge of modelling



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.