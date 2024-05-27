Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and get involved w what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Szeged Team and advance your career as a

Credit Analyst- Senior Subject Matter Expert



The role holder will be accountable for credit views and analysis in support of bp Aviation Global credit portfolio management, focusing on the development of Commercial Airlines (key, strategic customers) counterparty-specific credit ratings and reviews. The role requires to partner closely with key collaborators, especially the sales and marketing team in bp Aviation and will also be involved in the Commercial decision making, including some Credit Limit setting.

The role will additionally be required to coordinate Continuous improvement within the Credit teams, especially those impacting the Credit Analyst teams in GBS.



In this role You will:

Analyse Commercial Airlines (Aviation Key Accounts) counterparties and assign credit ratings across global coverage portfolio, taking into consideration evaluation of financial documents, industry knowledge and expertise and relevant qualitative factors.

Prioritize and coordinate counterparty credit models and reviews in a manner which fosters a real-time understanding of the global aviation industry and counterparties and provides the capacity to support time-sensitive information requests, front-end structuring and credit risk appetite decisions and crisis response in the event of a distressed exposure.

Follow-up on emerging news and events which may impact coverage universe in a self-directed manner, including timely, proactive communication of observations and views.

Understand impact of bp’s place within a counterparty’s overall capital structure and reflect insights in analysis and in discussions with local credit staff – including assisting as required in developing a relative value view of fair return for resulting risk profile.

Demonstrate a balanced but opportunistic demeanor, with control accountabilities always coming first but with an ongoing eye for circumstances which may present commercial opportunities for bp Aviation as well.

Maintain counterparty ratings and reference data within bp Aviation’s credit systems in an accurate and timely fashion.

Understand the business and inspire change

System and Project support: Provide Subject Matter Expert knowledge and support to SAP S4HANA/GCT Template & SAP design and build teams using “AGILE” methodology to ensure proposed designs meet business needs. Generate, create, and take control of test scenarios to support “to-be” process design acceptance testing. Ensure that the documentation related to projects and enhancements are accurate and precise. Required to provide transition related support for the GBS Aviation Customer Team.

Maintain strong, constructive working relationships and open lines of communication with local and global credit staff within bp and with key contacts at Finance Director and/or CFO (Chief Financial Officer) level, within counterparty universe.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in relevant field required; Master’s degree preferred in the field of Economics/ Finance/ IT or related fields

5+ years of Credit Management, Accounting, Accounts Receivable, Cash Collection, Customer Relationship Management, Project Management and/or IT experience in an international environment. Proficiency with respect to financial modelling and credit rating standard methodology, including key drivers of financial strength and key financial vulnerabilities across multiple sectors, including sovereigns.

Ability to run client calls/meetings at Finance Director and CFO level to obtain and conclude detail understanding of the risk assessments.

Experience in supervising credit risk portfolio and ability to red flags and act up on these

Familiarity on how external rating agencies view credit risk and assign relevant risk ratings.

A comfort level in working autonomously, sometimes under high-pressured and fast-paced circumstances

Excellent interpersonal skills with people at various organizational level

Strong Reporting and Excel skills (Macro, VBA, Power BI, etc)

Deep knowledge about Credit Management (Cash Collection and Credit Risk Assessment)Experience of the Aviation, Transportation or Financial Services

Commercial mentality

Excellent stakeholder management skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family -friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.