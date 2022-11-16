Credit Analyst (x2)

Job summary

bp is offering a fantastic opportunity of Credit Analyst role within our Finance Credit team, based in Istanbul, Turkey!



In this role you will report to Credit Control Manager and be responsible for the credit management activities and operations as well as perform and monitor overdue analysis and support local control processes. You will also ensure accurate and timely submission of the reporting, the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, systems support in conformance with bp's systems and requirements.



About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



• Be responsibility for the credit management processes i.e. risk rating, credit limits setting and review.

• Manage Daily Hold & Release Process of Blocked Orders.

• Propose the appropriate credit limit, using professional judgment, following the risk assessment and the discussion with the Business on intended trading activity levels, before accepting an order or initiating a trade investment – any circumstance where BP will be at a potential risk of loss.

• Inform Business timely on any negative credit info received by the credit info providers, alerting the Credit Manager and the Business on potential increase of probability of default.

• Lead management of customer collaterals (Credit Insurance, Letter of Guarantees, Mortgages etc.)



About you:



You will hold a University degree in Accounting, Finance or Economics. Master’s degree in any of these areas is welcomed.



It would also be essential that you have:



• Minimum 3 years of experience in banking and private sectors with focus on credit control and credit risk evaluation

• Direct and indirect experience of working with Credit Insurance

• Good knowledge of SAP and usage of Power BI

• Stakeholder management and negotiation skills

• Fluency in Turkish and English



The role requires flexible working hours from time to time.

