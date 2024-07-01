Credit Assistant Manager COE

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Credit & Trade Loan COE position holder will be accountable to manage end to end credit and trade loan processes that involving risk assessment, credit management, trade investment and support delivery of business goals through optimization of the balance between credit risk /reward judgement and managing debt / exposure effectively by being compliant to Customer & Products credit & trade loan policy. Credit & Trade Loan COE holder will also be accountable for building capability and supporting change within the team in the drive for an operational excellence, professional business partnering & compliance.

Key Accountabilities:

Managing a high-risk, high-value portfolio in line with credit risk strategy, linking strategy to credit risk assessment and enabling growth within bp's risk appetite.

Prioritize, organize and analyze counterparty credit models and assign and maintain credit ratings across the portfolio, taking into account the evaluation of financial statements, industry knowledge and relevant qualitative factors.

Support time-sensitive information requests, front-end structuring, credit & trade loan risk appetite decisions and crisis response in the event of a distressed exposure.

Building effective relationships across various functions and geographies and with key contacts in the counterparty network, understanding bp's place in a counterparty's overall capital structure and reflecting this in analysis and communication.

Act as a “subject matter expert” to influence & recommend changes to the credit & trade loan policy, drive transformation by automating the processes and work to develop “to be” Framework as part of Reinvent BP.

Accountable to coach and develop members of the team from the technical and performance management lens whilst supporting the Asia Pacific region for current or any other future planned transitions.

Manage end to end Trade Loans application process, including proposal, approval and contract preparation for all trade investment and ensuring accuracy.

Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

3+ years of experience in people management / leading teams and 6-8 years of experience with strong credit management background in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate environment

Shared service centre experience; preferably in oil and gas industry, lubricants industry or similar (eg. paint, chemical, batch processing industry) would be desirable.

Proficiency in MS Office / JDE/SAP & Power BI

Desirable Criteria:

People Management

Change Management

Risk Assessment

Credit Management

Project Management

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Credit Risks, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Accounting, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning, Managing volatility {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.