Job Description:

Join our Customer function team as a



Credit & Collection Analyst - French-speaking



Customer teams are taking care of sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, the credit assessment, pricing, service request management, and supply chain management activities.



If you join our team You will be responsible for:

Credit

Perform credit assessments of the customers based on the Credit Policy and Delegation of Authority by:

analyze the financial performance of the customer

make the right and timely conclusion and decision (risk rating, credit limit)

define the overall need and type of collaterals for individual customers and lead right handling for these collaterals

prepare high quality assessments above the own Delegation of Authority for further approval

take decision to block / unblock customers from delivery

continuous monitoring of customers via alerts, credit limit utilization and overdue invoices

be able to identify key, strategic or high-risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant partners

investigate and analyze portfolio trends, assess root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and improvements

Collection

Create the aging report from SAP by using Excel and Power BI on a regular basis

Coordinate and support our collection processes by collaborating with the customers, sales, accounting teams and other partners

Represent team interests and goals both externally and internally, negotiate and define actions in case of late payers to avoid bad debt cases

Minimize overdue invoices daily but with special focus on month-end results

Supervise incoming payments and advise accounting team if reconciliation is needed

Analyze late payment patterns retroactively to improve our process

Support the management to understand overdue status by preparing high quality materials

Identify and submit doubtful invoices

Be aligned with the credit policy, standard operating procedures and other requirements



In the Credit & Collection Analyst role we have the following requirements:

Fluent English and Intermediate French knowledge is a must , other European language (Spanish, Portuguese, German, Dutch, Polish) knowledge is an advantage

, other European language (Spanish, Portuguese, German, Dutch, Polish) knowledge is an advantage At least 2 years of experience in an international Accounts Receivable, Collection or Credit department

in an international Accounts Receivable, Collection or Credit department User-level SAP knowledge is an advantage

Ability to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Ability to contribute to cash targets and lead our people and processes involved in Collection

Proactivity, great communication and interpersonal skills

University Degree or equivalent experience in Economics is preferred

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most attractive employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!





