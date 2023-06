Credit Collection Analyst

Job summary

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?Join our Customer function Team and advance your career as aCredit Controller Analyst (Maternity cover) (Grade 3) Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities. In this role You will:Acquire and review financial data for customers, using market information and data provided by specialist credit agencies, through the internet and direct from the customer, working together with representatives from the business as appropriateAnalyze the information to access the credit worthiness of customers and to assign a risk rating as outlined by the Credit PolicyAllocation of incoming payments including Direct Debit allocationMonitoring of open items / overdue payments / accounts and payment runsDealing with returned funds, deductions and other differencesAlign accruals and deferralsValidate general ledger accountsInvoice verifications, processing of purchase invoices with and without Purchase Order, preparation of manual posting documents, posting against provisionsPrepare reports and supervise / verify master data and taking part in closing activitiesWhat You will need to be successful:AR/AP Accounting experience > 2 years is advantageProficiency in EnglishCredit management background gained in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environmentAbility to work resiliently in a changing environmentRisk assessment and ManagementKnowledge in Excel and in SAPAt bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elementsLife & health insurance, medical care packageFlexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreementOpportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning optionsFamily friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby roomEmployees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition ProgramPossibility to join our social communities and networksChill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipmentAssets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requestedbp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



