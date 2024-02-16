Credit & Collection Simplification Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Credit and Collection Simplification Manager

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

This role will focus on progressing the GBS Customer Credit, Collections strategy for our global C&P business to deliver externally benchmarked top quartile customer debt management, credit risk management, including design, development and delivery of process within scope across BP business and functions support by GBS.

The role is responsible for managing the team of SME’s within the Credit & Collection organization. Required to act as the primary contact for the GBS global Credit & Collection organization taking accountability for the functional credit assessment and collection processes performed in the centres. The Credit, Collection Simplification leader will lead all aspects of and support the SMEs in their tasks related to ongoing key projects.

The role is also responsible for the Process effectiveness: Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time. Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes.

In this role You will:

Lead the design and execution of credit transformation projects to enhance efficiency, mitigate risk, and improve customer experience across global credit products and services;

Conduct comprehensive analysis of existing credit processes, systems, and procedures to identify areas for optimization and innovation;

Develop and implement strategic initiatives to streamline credit underwriting, approval, monitoring, and servicing processes;

Partner with technology teams to use emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation to drive efficiency and effectiveness in credit operations;

Collaborate with risk management teams to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and internal policies while optimizing credit processes;

Lead change management initiatives to ensure successful adoption of new processes, systems, and tools across global credit teams;

Provide subject matter expertise and guidance to internal stakeholders on standard methodologies and industry trends in credit transformation;

Stay abreast of market developments, competitive trends, and emerging technologies in the credit industry to inform strategic decision-making and innovation efforts;

Develop strategies to deliver multiple objectives;

Prioritize short and long-term objectives to improve process performance, efficiencies and customer working capital debt targets;

Deliver Key strategic projects;

Manage multiple objectives across all business within your portfolio;

Lead a large diverse team across multiple geographical locations

What You will need to be successful:

Deep knowledge about Credit Management (Cash Collection and Credit Risk Assessment);

Deep knowledge about SAP (FSCM) and other ERP Systems (e.g ISP, AS400, JDE);

Strong Experience in Project Management life cycles with a preference towards utilising AGILE implementation methodology;

Background in driving Standardization and Harmonization agenda cross business cross country;

University Degree or equivalent experience preferred in Economics/ Finance/ IT or in related fields;

5+ years of Customer Relationship Management, Accounting, Accounts Receivable, Cash Collection, Credit Management, Project Management and/or IT experience in an international environment;

Able to lead complex situations while maintaining the right balance between the business needs and the system opportunities;

Able to ensure consistently high quality information within tight deadlines;

Demonstrate strong presentation and communication skills including the ability to clearly articulate complex scenarios to support decision making;

Prioritise effectively and manage workload with minimal direction;

Take ownership of tasks and liaise with multiple partners to gather, analyse and assess scenarios to ensure proposals for change are clearly understood;

Have strong experience in process mapping and modelling to articulate processes in the form of process flows (preferable knowledge of EAM structures and ARIS modelling, but not essential);

Have an in depth understanding of project life cycles, achievements and deliverables;

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.