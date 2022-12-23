Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer function and advance your career as a



Credit Control Analyst

Effectively collect cash and monitor customers’ accounts consistent with credit standards & policies and prepare collection reports

Monitor credit and fraud violations and involve all relevant stakeholders

Manage customers’ accounts and keep these fully reconciled

Deal promptly with customer disputes in order to secure payments and follow the escalation path

Maintain and develop a working relationships with Cross-functions (incl: Sales, Customer Service team)

Be able to identify key, strategic or high-risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant business partners

Utilize all communication channels to resolve issues and perform daily tasks (e.g.: call customers not only send emails)

Participate in Continuous Improvement efforts; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant

Review and make decisions based on customers’ blocked orders

Ensure compliance with all relevant policies

Support Line Manager / Leads in all projects, systems implementations, strategic topics, and any ad hoc activities needed

Experience in finance is an advantage

Fluency in English AND German OR French

Attention to detail

Good problem solving, communication, and interpersonal skills

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast-paced environment

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Self-confident appearance in relation to the internal contacts

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!