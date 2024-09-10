In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Credit team in Budapest and advance your career as a

Credit Control Analyst- Polish Speaking

In this role You will:

Do effective cash collection and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standard & policies and preparing collection reports

Supervise credit and fraud violations and inform / involve all relevant partners within their DOA

Deal with customers’ accounts and keeping these fully reconciled

Carry out AR activities in the relevant ERP systems

Adhere to the Team’s regular Key Performance Indicators (such as working conditions and performance)

Deal promptly with customer disputes / issues in order to secure payments and follow the escalation path

Maintain and develop working relationship with Cross functions (incl: Sales, Customer Service team etc)

Be able to identify key, strategic or high risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant partners

Use all communication channels to resolve issues and perform daily tasks (e.g.: call customers not only send emails)

Participate in Continuous Improvement efforts; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant

Compliance with all relevant Credit Management related and QMS/EMS policies

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English AND Polish

A willingness to work in alternating shifts

Previous credit control / cash collection or customer service experience is an advantage

Customer oriented mindset

College Degree or Economics Degree or equivalent education with relevant language skills

Ability to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Ability to produce consistent high quality information within tight deadlines

Knowledge of MS Applications (especially Excel)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!