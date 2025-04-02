In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Credit Control Analyst – Portuguese and/or Spanish speaker

Shift schedule!

In this role You will:

Effective cash collection and monitoring of customer accounts

Monitor credit and fraud violations and inform / involve all relevant customers

Dealing with customers’ accounts and keeping these fully reconciled

Deal promptly with customer disputes / issues in order to secure payments and follow the escalation path

Maintain and develop working relationship with Crossfunctions (incl: Sales, Customer Service team etc.)

Utilize all communication channels to resolve issues and perform daily tasks (e.g.: call customers not only send emails)

Participate in Continuous Improvement efforts; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant

Manage order blocks, review/resolve all credit-held deliveries and customer restrictions

What You will need to be successful:

College Degree or Economics

Previous credit control / cash collection or customer service experience (preferred)

Fluency in English

Fluency in Portuguese and/or Spanish language

Available to support local business hours on a weekly split shift basis

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness.

Effective problem solving mindset.

Excellent communication skills.

Efficient time management and prioritization skills.

