Credit Control Analyst - Portuguese and/or Spanish speaker

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ093283
  • Experience level Entry
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Credit Control Analyst – Portuguese and/or Spanish speaker

Shift schedule!

In this role You will:

  • Effective cash collection and monitoring of customer accounts

  • Monitor credit and fraud violations and inform / involve all relevant customers

  • Dealing with customers’ accounts and keeping these fully reconciled

  • Deal promptly with customer disputes / issues in order to secure payments and follow the escalation path

  • Maintain and develop working relationship with Crossfunctions (incl: Sales, Customer Service team etc.)

  • Utilize all communication channels to resolve issues and perform daily tasks (e.g.: call customers not only send emails)

  • Participate in Continuous Improvement efforts; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant

  • Manage order blocks, review/resolve all credit-held deliveries and customer restrictions

What You will need to be successful:

  • College Degree or Economics

  • Previous credit control / cash collection or customer service experience (preferred)

  • Fluency in English

  • Fluency in Portuguese and/or Spanish language

  • Available to support local business hours on a weekly split shift basis

  • Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

  • Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness.

  • Effective problem solving mindset.

  • Excellent communication skills.

  • Efficient time management and prioritization skills.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!


