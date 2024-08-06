Credit Control Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working

Monitor credit and fraud violation and inform / involve all relevant stakeholders within their DOA.

Adhere to the Team´s regular KPI´s (sucg as working conditions and performance).

Deal promptly with customer disputes / issues in order to secure payments and follow the escalation path.

Maintain and develop working relationship with Crossfunctional teams.

Be able to identify key, strategic or high risk business customers and take relevant action with these customers to mitigate risks.

Monitor and reconcile monthly, quarterly and yearly reports in connection with account reconcilation related queries.

Provide support to the whole AR / Collections /Cash and Banking or Treasury/ team to ensure delivery of the team’s agreed targets.

Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standards.

Maintaining the action to track and resolve outstanding A/R, Collections activities / issues which needs immediate attention in coordination with different stakeholders

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external stakeholders.

Stakeholder management:

Maintain and develop working relationship with Crossfunctions internal or external GBS

This position’s primary interfaces are:

Internal

BP GBS Credit, A/R & Accounts Payable Team

BP Local Country or Regional Finance Team

BP Group Treasury



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.