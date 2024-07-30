Credit Control Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Understand the business and drive execution/Operations:

Monitor credit and fraud violation and inform / involve all relevant stakeholders within their DOA.

Adhere to the Team´s regular KPI´s (sucg as working conditions and performance).

Deal promptly with customer disputes / issues in order to secure payments and follow the escalation path.

Maintain and develop working relationship with Crossfunctional teams.

Be able to identify key, strategic or high risk business customers and take relevant action with these customers to mitigate risks.

Monitor and reconcile monthly, quarterly and yearly reports in connection with account reconcilation related queries.

Provide support to the whole AR / Collections /Cash and Banking or Treasury/ team to ensure delivery of the team’s agreed targets.

Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standards.

Maintaining the action to track and resolve outstanding A/R, Collections activities / issues which needs immediate attention in coordination with different stakeholders.

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external stakeholders.

Stakeholder management:

Maintain and develop working relationship with Crossfunctions internal or external GBS

This position’s primary interfaces are:

Internal

BP GBS Credit, A/R & Accounts Payable Team

BP Local Country or Regional Finance Team

BP Group Treasury

External

Banks

Auditors

System Support and knowledge:

Understand related ERP systems and support ERP enhancements and developments

Project Management involvement & support

Participate in Continuous Improvement Initiatives and projects,

Support Power BI by implementing best practices; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant. Look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation.

Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance :

Maintain compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department’s activity like the Cash and Banking Guide/ Policy, QMS/EMS Policy etc

Maintain the established Process Controls (Framework) are followed up, raise any gap identified and follow with the relevant PCO and teams responsible to perform them.

Maintain compliance to all statutory and audit requirements by ensuring that all Primary controls are in place.

Maintain Process documentations (SOPs or DTPs) up-to-date, meet required quality standards and is accurate.

Mandatory Health and Safety Requirements:

Complying with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures including, wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE); accident, injury incident and near miss reporting; and the correct use of equipment

Complying with all HSSE directions of your line manager or HSSE Manager

Participating in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, and assist in the resolution of health and safety issues as required

Contributing to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives

Complying with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws, presidential decrees and other regulations

Raising an immediate issue with the T&SL should any concern come to light regarding the ability of a supplier to meet BP HSSE standards.

The portfolio must be supported in accordance with the constantly changing economic environment, which in this case supports our American business, therefore the appropriate working hours are necessary.

Requirement to work some Public Holiday

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business, Finance,Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Previous accounts receivable, cash application, master data or data analytical /customer service experience (3+ years)

Shared service centre experience preferrably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational

Experience dealing/working with sales and external customers

Good Analytical and numerical skills with sound financial accounting experience.

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP

English,

Skills and competencies

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements.

Able to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines to ensure deliverables are met and knows when to escalate urgent matter on timely manner.

Able to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, escalating properly if needed

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

Being able to work under fast paced environment

Detail oriented



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.