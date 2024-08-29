Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Credit Control Analyst

As part of the Forward Agenda, BP has established a Business Service Centre (“BSC”) in Budapest which, subject to relevant country consultation, will provide Finance, Customer Service and Operational Procurement services to all Refining and Marketing ("R&M") businesses in Europe.

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting

In this role You will:

Acquire and review financial data for customers, using market information and data provided by specialist credit agencies, through the internet and direct from the customer, working together with representatives from the business as appropriate.

Analyse the information to assess the credit worthiness of customers and to assign a risk rating as outlined by the Credit Policy.

Allocation of incoming payments including Direct Debit allocation

Monitoring of open items / overdue items

Dealing with returned funds, deductions and other differences

To monitor accounts / payment runs

Workflow user support / administration

To handle invoice processing, HR and other special accounts, pre-payments with bank guarantee, insolvency, default interest, signatures for payment authorization

To align accruals and deferrals

To validate general ledger accounts

Invoice verification, processing of Purchase invoices with and without Purchase Order, preparation of manual posting documents, posting against provisions

Handle and monitor internal & external queries

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

Prepare reports and monitor / verify master data

Interact with assigned Business, customers as well as contact with Outsourced Service Providers

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in German and English languages

and English languages University Degree or equivalent experience preferred (in Economics or related fields) or other Graduation in Economics

Background in Finance or Banking Sector

Previous credit analysis experience - credit management background gained in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment

AR/AP Accounting experience 1-3 years

Able to produce consistently high-quality information within tight deadlines

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



