Job summary
Responsible for supporting the timely collection of customer accounts, reduction and mitigation of bad debts, delivery of credit projects and initiatives, and provision of advice to internal teams and clients to ensure credit risks are well managed, measured and reported.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Customer function and advance your career as a
Credit Control Analyst –Italian Speaking
Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.
In this role You will:
- Effectively collect cash and monitor customers’ accounts consistent with credit standards & policies and prepare collection reports
- Monitor credit and fraud violations and involve all relevant stakeholders
- Manage customers’ accounts and keep these fully reconciled
- Deal promptly with customer disputes in order to secure payments and follow the escalation path
- Maintain and develop a working relationships with Cross-functions (incl: Sales, Customer Service team)
- Be able to identify key, strategic or high-risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant business partners
- Utilize all communication channels to resolve issues and perform daily tasks (e.g.: call customers not only send emails)
- Participate in Continuous Improvement efforts; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant
- Review and make decisions based on customers’ blocked orders
- Ensure compliance with all relevant policies
- Support Line Manager / Leads in all projects, systems implementations, strategic topics, and any ad hoc activities needed
What You will need to be successful:
- 1-3 years of experience in a multinational environment would be preferred
- Experience in finance is an advantage
- Fluency in English AND Italian
- Attention to detail
- Good problem solving, communication, and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work as part of a team in a fast-paced environment
- Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure
- Self-confident appearance in relation to the internal contacts
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!