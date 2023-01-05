Job summary

Responsible for supporting the timely collection of customer accounts, reduction and mitigation of bad debts, delivery of credit projects and initiatives, and provision of advice to internal teams and clients to ensure credit risks are well managed, measured and reported.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer function and advance your career as a



Credit Control Analyst –Italian Speaking

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.



In this role You will:

Effectively collect cash and monitor customers’ accounts consistent with credit standards & policies and prepare collection reports

Monitor credit and fraud violations and involve all relevant stakeholders

Manage customers’ accounts and keep these fully reconciled

Deal promptly with customer disputes in order to secure payments and follow the escalation path

Maintain and develop a working relationships with Cross-functions (incl: Sales, Customer Service team)

Be able to identify key, strategic or high-risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant business partners

Utilize all communication channels to resolve issues and perform daily tasks (e.g.: call customers not only send emails)

Participate in Continuous Improvement efforts; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant

Review and make decisions based on customers’ blocked orders

Ensure compliance with all relevant policies

Support Line Manager / Leads in all projects, systems implementations, strategic topics, and any ad hoc activities needed

What You will need to be successful:

1-3 years of experience in a multinational environment would be preferred

Experience in finance is an advantage

Fluency in English AND Italian

Attention to detail

Good problem solving, communication, and interpersonal skills

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast-paced environment

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Self-confident appearance in relation to the internal contacts

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested