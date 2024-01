Credit Controller (Thai Speaker)

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The Credit Analyst (Controller) is responsible for all credit control activities with an aim to deliver business goals, optimizing a balance between credit risk and reward by applying good business judgement. This includes appraising credit risk of new and existing customers, overdue debt management, monitoring credit exposures, legal recovery and business support to the BP Sales teams. Position holder need to ensure adherence to local policies and procedures in drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance. This position is part of wider GBS Asia organization and is expected to provide back up for other countries in the region to support Credit & Trade Loan agenda.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Understand the business and drive execution:

Regular meetings with the business to understand developments in the market, business strategies, customer needs etc.

Contributes to collecting information on credit related sales requests, product and process modification, evaluating it from credit risk perspective, making proposals on implementation to senior credit management and discussing it with sales stakeholders.

Operations support

Ensure compliance to the Downstream Credit Policy of all active customers, having a valid credit review in place, an assigned BP risk rating/ CL/ payment terms in the system.

Managing Credit Risk exposure and Expected Loss Limit to support delivery of business goals through the optimization of the balance between credit risk and reward by applying good business judgement.

Review and approve Credit Assessments, bad debt provision and write offs within DOA. Escalate those above DOA for approval by providing reasoned recommendations to senior Management

Ensure timely approval of blocked order and credit notes within DOA. Monitor, track, and follow-up on customer accounts which are overdue or over their credit limit.

Develop and maintain professional relationships with key stakeholders - Customers, Legal, Credit Collection teams and external service providers. Conduct monthly meeting with Sales.

Undertake Credit health checks and external audits as and when required.Evaluation of Risk mitigations (securities)

Ensure Monthly and Quarterly reporting activities are performed in an accurate manner within the assigned deadlines (i.e.: quarterly aggregation ELL at country level)

Participate in customer visits wherever necessary. Handle customer queries, resolve their disputes and send reminders wherever necessary.

Perform regular analysis of overdue trends, lead the assessment of root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and overdue improvements

Support other team members in GBS and whenever required act as a backup for order release, monthly / quarterly period end close activities for other countries.

Take lead in Continuous Improvement (CI) projects and Power BI by implementing best practices and look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation.

Project Management involvement & support:

Enable project implementations by supporting project teams and managing the own portfolio.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Minimum 4 to 5 years of experience in Finance, Accounting, Credit Assessments, Collections or Financial performance in an international environment.

Shared service center experience; preferably in oil and gas industry, lubricants industry or similar (eg. paint, chemical, batch processing industry) would be desirable.

Written and spoken proficiency in Thai and English language (Mandatory) is required as the role will support Thailand.

Familiar with Thai culture / customs

Proficiency in MS Office / JDE/SAP & Power BI

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting processes and financial systems, Analytical Thinking, Collections Management, Credit Control, Credit Management, Credit Risk Assessment, Customer centric thinking, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Analysis, Internal control and compliance, Managing volatility, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement



Legal Disclaimer:

