Credit Controller (Vietnamese Speaker)

The Credit Controller is responsible for all credit control activities with a strive to deliver business goals, optimizing a balance between credit risk and reward by applying good business judgement. This includes appraising credit risk of new and existing customers, overdue debt management, supervising credit exposures, legal recovery and business support to the BP Sales teams. Position holder need to ensure adherence to local policies and procedures in drive for outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance. This position is part of wider GBS Asia organization and is encouraged to provide back up for other countries in the region to support Credit & Trade Loan agenda.

Finance



Finance Group



Key Accountabilities



Understand the business and drive execution:

Regular meetings with the business to understand developments in the market, business strategies, customer needs etc.

Contributes to collecting information on credit related sales requests, product and process modification, evaluating it from credit risk perspective, making proposals on implementation to senior credit management and discussing it with sales partners.



Operations support

Ensure compliance to the Downstream Credit Policy of all active customers, having a valid credit review in place, an assigned BP risk rating/ CL/ payment terms in the system.

Managing Credit Risk exposure and Encouraged Loss Limit to support delivery of business goals through the optimization of the balance between credit risk and reward by applying good business judgement.

Review and approve Credit Assessments, bad debt provision and write offs within DOA. Raise those above DOA for approval by providing reasoned recommendations to senior Management

Ensure timely approval of blocked order and credit notes within DOA. Monitor, track, and follow-up on customer accounts which are overdue or over their credit limit.

Build and maintain professional relationships with key collaborators - Customers, Legal, Credit Collection teams and external service providers. Conduct monthly meeting with Sales.

Undertake Credit health checks and external audits as and when required.

Evaluation of Risk mitigations (securities)

Ensure Monthly and Quarterly reporting activities are performed in an accurate manner within the assigned deadlines (i.e.: quarterly aggregation ELL at country level)

Participate in customer visits wherever vital. Handle customer queries, resolve their disputes and send reminders wherever vital.

Perform regular analysis of overdue trends, lead the assessment of root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and overdue improvements

Support other team members in GBS and whenever required act as a backup for order release, monthly / quarterly period end close activities for other countries.

Take lead in Continuous Improvement (CI) projects and Power BI by implementing best practices and look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation.



Project Management involvement & support:

Enable project implementations by supporting project teams and managing the own portfolio.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Minimum 4 of experience in Finance, Accounting, Credit Assessments, Collections or Financial performance in an international environment.

Shared service center experience; preferably in oil and gas industry, lubricants industry or similar (eg. paint, chemical, batch processing industry) would be desirable.

Written and spoken proficiency in Vietnamese and English language (Mandatory)

Able to speak Vietnamese and understand the culture / custom

Proficiency in MS Office / JDE/SAP & Power BI



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



