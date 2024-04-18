Credit Intervention Analyst- German Speaking

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and get involved with what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Credit Intervention Analyst- Bad Debt Management- Part-time

The Credit Intervention Analyst is responsible and accountable for the judicial and non-judicial cases of doubtful debtors’ claims and for the minimization of claims / default risks. The job holder is responsible for the proper and timely processing of insolvency proceedings / enforcement of claims within the scope of the delegation of authority.

The Credit Intervention Analyst shall report directly to the Credit Intervention and Factoring Manager.

Please note that this is a part-time position

In this role You will:

Perform and manage regular activities on: Bad Debt cases related to supply of goods by: initiation of critical measures in collaboration with finance, credit management and sales team. reach agreement and make arrangements on the treatment of the receivables’loss by aligning with sales and customer functions. maintain correspondence with the customer / guarantor / opposing lawyers and sales

Bad Debt cases related to under-performing Fuels contracts by creation of the terms of notice by means of a legal warning to terminate the contract and to assert claims termination and settlement of Fuels contracts assertion and enforcement of existing collaterals (basic debts, guarantees, life insurance, retention of title, etc.) maintain correspondence with the customer / guarantor / external legal agencies and sales preparation and presentation of legal assessments preparing and answering to legal correspondence with customers and / or internal partners correspondence and managing relationship with authorities / bankruptcy administrators / insolvency practitioners

Judicial/Court cases related supply of goods and claims from Fuels contracts by: advising BP Legal and instructing the external lawyers to reinforce the claim. providing the lawyers with the legally relevant documents and information, possibly further research or investigation on the sales and distribution, etc decision making authority on the progress of the court proceedings, by first collaborating with BP Legal, Credit and Finance manager.

Insolvency proceedings / enforcement of claims by: registration of the claims as well as the right of withdrawal of product or dispose of the insolvency administrator. maintain the determination of the claims in the insolvency table manage and sustain correspondence with the insolvency administrator. decision making on the enforcement of claims in judicial proceedings

Strategy & Planning by: decision making setting on delivery block customers’ deliveries of goods as per DOA decision making, managing and coordinating the bad debt write offs postings as per DOA Review and suggest improvements / harmonisation possibilities to existing credit intervention processes Proactive debt management by sustaining active contact and collaboration with / to / from the business: in particular with contract handling department and internal other functions external interfaces such as : customers, external lawyers, liquidators. internal interfaces: finance department, credit manager, BP legal advisors, BP tax advisors, GBS credit and trade loan teams

Monitoring & Reporting by monitoring of compliance with set payment targets, independent initiation of recovery measures (court dunning procedures and foreclosure measures) supervision of court dunning procedures and foreclosure measures monitoring of repayment agreements ensure that all Audit questions are dealt with in an appropriate manner perform various regular reporting activities and ad hoc reporting’s in an accurate and timely manner.

Stakeholder management with all relevant partners inside or outside of Credit cross GBS, sales team, operational excellence team and BP legal. Ensure proper communication with external collaborators by following the BP guidelines and policies.

Compliance with Fuels Credit and Customer Charter Policy, as well as adhering with QMS/EMS systems in GBS.

What You will need to be successful:

Broad Debt Management knowledge

2+ years of Customer Relationship Management, Accounts Receivable, Cash Collection, in an international environment. Preferably having a good knowledge or experience in any judicial related activities.

University Degree or equivalent experience preferred in Law or Economics (in Economics where Law studies were) or other Graduation on lawyer’s assistance studies (OKJ – Jogi asszisztens bizonyitvany)

Proficiency in German and at least B2 knowledge in English

Ability to ensure compliance to customer & finance policies

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines.

Able to deal with sophisticated situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus to drive performance improvements

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.