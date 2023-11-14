Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Credit Intervention and Factoring Analyst



Perform and manage regular activities on: Non-Judical/Court cases related to supply of goods by: initiation of issue measures in collaboration with finance, credit management and sales team. reach agreement and make arrangements on the treatment of the receivables’loss by aligining with the sales and customer. maintain correspondence with the customer / guarantor / opposing lawyers and sales



Non-Judical/Court cases related to under-performing Lubricant contracts by creation of the terms of notice by means of a legal warning to terminate the contract and to assert claims termination and settlement of lubricant contracts assertion and enforcement of existing collaterals (basic debts, guarantees, life insurance, retention of title, etc.) maintain correspondence with the customer / guarantor / external legal agencies and sales preparation and presentation of legal assessments preparing and answering to legal correspondence with customers and / or internal collaborators correspondence and managing relationship with authorities / bankruptcy administrators / insolvency practitioners



Judical/Court cases related supply of goods and claims from Lubricant contracts by: coordinating with BP Legal and instructing the external lawyers to reinfource the claim. providing the lawyers with the legally relevant documents and information, possibly further research or investigation on the sales and distribution, etc decision making authority on the progress of the court proceedings, by first collaborating with BP Legal, Credit and Finance manager.



Insolvency proceedings / enforcement of claims by: registration of the claims as well as the right of withdrawal of product or dispose of the insolvency administrator. maintain the determination of the claims in the insolvency table manage and sustain correspondence with the insolvency administrator. decision making on the enforcement of claims in judicial proceedings



Determine the factored customers and invoices with a strong cooperation with the Credit Control Analyst

Follow up the payment of the factored customers and managing the repayment for 3rd party bank

Follow up the disputed invoices and buy back from the 3rd party bank

Managing the quarterly review with the 3rd party bank by checking the new customers and possible credit limit increase

Manage relationship with high level customer management at business, GBS ARC Managers and 3rd party bank.

Strategy & Planning by: decision making setting on delivery block customers’ deliveries of goods as per DoA decision making, managing and coordinating the bad debt write offs postings as per DoA Review and suggest improvements / harmonisation possibilites to existing credit intervention processes Proactive debt management by sustaining active contact and collaboration with / to / from the business: in particular with contract handling department and internal other functions

- external interfaces such as : customers, external lawyers, liquidators.

- internal interfaces: finance department, credit manager, BP legal advisors, BP tax advisors, GBS credit and trade loan teams.

Broad Debt Management knowledge

Good knowledge in finance, accounting or credit area.

4+ years of Customer Relationship Management, Accounts Receivable, Cash Collection, in an international environment. Preferably baving a good knowledge or experience in any judical related activities.

Ability to ensure compliance to customer & finance policies

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines.

Able to deal with sophisticated situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus to drive performance improvements

Assimi l a t e d a ta t o ide n ti f y k e y i s su e s an d aid d e c i sion m aki n g

e d ta o ide ti y k y i su s d aid d c sion aki g Medium/High Proficiency of Excel

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



