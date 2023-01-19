Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Credit Manager

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Support European Fuel business specificly focussed on Customer Credit, Cash Collection teams

Supports managing the Credit Risk exposure for the Fuels business to support delivery of business goals through the optimisation of the balance between credit risk and reward and applying good business judgement in the decisions made.

Contribute to managing debt effectively including collection and exposure management.

To approve credit limits within DOA and escalate those above DOA for approval including presenting and provided reasoned recommendations to senior Management

Accountable for building capability and supporting change within the team in the drive for an operational excellence, professional business partnering & compliance

Coach and develop members of the team from the technical and soft skills point of view and coordinate team activities

Be responsible for controlling and monitoring all credit analysis, cash collection and trade loan activities providing accurate and timely reporting of management

network with business stakeholders, working together with business, EU28 Credit Manager, GBS European Credit Manager, Service Manager for Customer Credit and ODM for Cash Collections and within EU28 to improve Working Capital

Take active part in transitions

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Deep finance/ credit analysis experience (5+ years)

Strong Credit Management background gained in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment

Experience in leading and guiding people

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested