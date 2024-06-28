Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and get involved with what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Credit Manager

In this role You will:

Support European Lubricants business specifically focussed on Customer Credit, Cash Collection and Trade Loan teams

Supports handling the Credit Risk exposure for the Lubes business (Auto, ILS) to support delivery of business goals through the optimisation of the balance between credit risk and reward and applying good business judgement in the decisions made.

Contribute to handling debt effectively including collection and exposure management.

Lead credit activities for the relevant countries supported by the team to ensure trade debtor balances are tightly controlled and credit risk appraisal of new and existing customers is compliant to the Downstream Credit Policy

Operational & Strategical

Understand the business and drive execution:

Accountable for controlling and supervising all credit analysis, cash collection and trade loan activities providing accurate and timely reporting of management information

As an instrumental part of credit strategy management, supports Team Leads analysing the performance of different portfolios on a regular basis, reporting findings to senior management, proposing actions and monitors implementation

Regular meetings with the business to be involved in the developments on the market, the business strategies, customer needs etc.

Supplies to collecting information on credit related sales requests, product and process modification, evaluating it from credit risk perspective, making proposals on implementation to senior credit management and discussing it with sales partners

Ability to build and maintain a credit scoring model to resolve probability of default of our third-party debtors

Understand the company's risk appetite and adjust the risk-reward model to fit the economic circumstances. Intervene when expected loss limits are breached due to excessively speculative portfolios.

Understand new requirements to enable business growth. Investigate and define new processes to develop innovative solutions that represent a fair trade-off between business needs and workloads.

Ensure business partnering and GBS ownership in what GBS is accountable for.

Stakeholder management with: networking with business partners, working together with Sales Directors, EMEA’s Chief Financial Officer, in-country Finance Manager, Credit Manager, GBS European Credit Manager, Service Manager for Customer Credit and ODM for Cash Collections and within EU to improve Working Capital

Lead operational reviews/ Due Diligence and communicate important information to key partners.

System Support and knowledge: Understand related EPR systems and support ERP enhancements and developments. Drive

Drive S/Hana implementation, promote discipline around credit standards application, and ensure credit policy principles are implemented in day-to-day operations

Lead and act as enabler in coordinating European teams to achieve the goals of the digital agenda of BP

Understand the opportunities to leverage system automation and inspire change while helping the service manager achieve the annual efficiency target without compromising performance.

Operations support:

Review compliance of Downstream Credit Policy of all active customers, having a valid credit review in place, an assigned BP risk rating/ CL/ payment terms in the system

Drive the ops. implementation of business projects and initiatives within GBS

Liaise with Sales, Legal, Credit Collection teams and Cash collection companies

Review and approve Credit Assessments, bad debt provision and write offs within DOA

Ensure timely approval of blocked order and credit notes within DOA

Undertake Credit and Trade Loan health checks

Drive CI & Standardisation across all Customer Credit, Cash Collection and Trade Loan processes within EU28

Evaluation of Risk mitigations (securities)

Ensure Monthly and Quarterly reporting activities are performed in an accurate manner within the assigned deadlines (i.e.: quarterly aggregation ELL on country/Cluster/EMEA level)

Participate in customer visits

Perform regular analysis of overdue trends, DSOs, Bad Debt Provisions, Turnover/GM, own the assessment of root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and overdue improvements

Lead Monthly trade loan performance call together with EMEA’s CFO and ensure that underperforming deals are addressed in partnership with sales and finance

Take active part in transitions by:

Ensuring a proper and successful transition

Liaising with BAMs and other partners

Project Management involvement & support

Active involvement in any strategic, operations or system credit related projects

Enable project implementations by supporting project teams and managing the own team

For projects that directly impact credit, act as single point of contact for the project team on behalf of Europe Credit, gather and communicate GBS requirements. Advise governance and participate in steering group.

Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance :

Support and being involved in strategic target definition, implementation and delivery.

Ensure an effective resource management and backup structure is in place

Ensure compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department’s activity like the Downstream Credit Policy, QMS/EMS Policy etc.

What You will need to be successful:

Deep finance/ credit analysis experience

Strong Credit Management background gained in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment

Experience in leading and guiding people

University Degree or equivalent experience preferred (in Economics or related fields) or other Graduation in Economics (High School)

6+ years of Customer Relationship management, Accounts Receivable, Cash Collection or Credit Management experience in an international environment with proven track record of advanced ownership and responsibility in decision making

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.