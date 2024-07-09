Credit Reporting Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team

Job Summary:

The Reporting Analyst in Credit Management is responsible for collecting, analyzing, and reporting financial data related to credit management to support the decision-making process. This role involves crafting detailed reports, dashboards, and visualizations to supervise credit risk, customer payment behaviors, and overall credit portfolio performance, as well as leading audit queries related to credit management.



Job Description:

Capture and analyze financial and credit data from various internal sources to identify trends and insights.

Build and maintain comprehensive reports on credit performance, including aging reports, DSO (Days Sales Outstanding), and bad debt analysis.

Analyze credit risk by evaluating customer payment patterns, and potential bad debts.

Build monthly, quarterly, yearly reports

Build dashboards to provide clarity into credit metrics and performance indicators.

Work closely with the Credit Management team, Finance, Sales, and other departments to understand data needs and provide relevant insights.

Track and report key performance indicators (KPIs) related to credit management, such as collection efficiency and credit exposure.

Handle audit queries related to credit management, providing vital documentation and explanations to internal and external auditors.





Required Skills and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business, Statistics, or a related field.

2+ years of experience in credit analysis, financial reporting, or a similar role in the finance or credit management field.

Proficiency in data analysis tools such as Excel, and business intelligence tools (e.g., Power BI). Knowledge of credit management systems is a plus.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to interpret sophisticated financial data.

High level of accuracy and attention to detail in data analysis and reporting.

Ability to run multiple tasks simultaneously, meeting deadlines and ensuring data accuracy.







Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.