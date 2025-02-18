Credit Reporting Analyst

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a/an

Job Purpose:

The Reporting Analyst in Credit Management is responsible for collecting, analyzing, and reporting financial data related to credit management to support the decision-making process. This role involves crafting detailed reports, dashboards, and visualizations to supervise credit risk, customer payment behaviors, and overall credit portfolio performance, as well a handling audit queries related to credit management.

Key Accountabilities

Gather and analyze financial and credit data from various internal sources to identify trends and insights.

Build and maintain comprehensive reports on credit performance, including aging reports, DSO (Days Sales Outstanding), and bad debt analysis.

Analyze credit risk by evaluating customer payment patterns, and potential bad debts.

Build monthly, quarterly, yearly reports

Build dashboards to provide transparency into credit metrics and performance indicators.

Work closely with the Credit Management team, Finance, Sales, and other departments to understand data needs and provide relevant insights.

Track and report key performance indicators (KPIs) related to credit management, such as collection efficiency and credit exposure.

Handle audit queries related to credit management, providing necessary documentation and explanations to internal and external auditors.

Operations support : Review compliance to the Customer & Products Credit Policy of all active customers, having a valid credit review in place, an assigned BP risk rating/ CL/ payment terms in the system Liaise with Sales, Legal, Credit Collection teams and Cash collection companies Drive CI & Standardisation across all Customer Credit, Cash Collection processes within FBT scope. Ensure Monthly and Quarterly reporting activities are performed in an accurate manner within the assigned deadlines (i.e.: quarterly aggregation ELL on country/Cluster/Global level) Perform regular analysis of overdue trends, lead the assessment of root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and overdue improvements Monthly management reporting Leading ad hoc audit queries

Transformation, Continues Improvement and Transitions Accountable to lead the transformation and CI initiatives.



Project Management involvement & support Active involvement in any strategic, operations or system related projects



Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance: Ensure an effective resource management and backup structure is in place Ensure compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements,



Key Challenges

Experienced to manage complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements.

Experienced to run conflicting work issues and deadlines to ensure deliverables are met and knows when to advance urgent matter on timely manner.

Good in analytical and numerical skills with sound financial awareness

Being able to work under fast paced environment

Experience using JDE/SAP and MS Office application

Requirement to work some Public Holidays / Saturdays.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.