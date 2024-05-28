Job summary

Credit Research Manager for Trading & Shipping (T&S) is accountable for fundamental credit views and analysis in support of T&S’ commercial and credit portfolio management strategies, including the development of counterparty-specific credit ratings and reviews. You will partner closely with other local and global credit staff in support of business and growth strategies, and with other credit research staff across regions to align underwriting approach and inform industry or portfolio level risk management outlooks and reviews.

Given the breadth of knowledge and experience provided by this role, you are expected to demonstrate a capability and passion for continued professional development, allowing them to support increasingly complex transactions and own increasingly sophisticated interactions and to form part of the future talent and leadership pipeline for the broader credit team and trading organization.

Analyze counterparties and assign credit ratings across coverage portfolio, taking into consideration evaluation of financial statements, industry knowledge and expertise and relevant qualitative factors – including the proficient analysis of counterparties in complex industries, with complex organizational or ownership dynamics or experiencing financial stress/distress.

Prioritize and organize counterparty credit models and reviews in a manner which fosters a real-time understanding of critical industries and counterparties and provides the capacity to support time-sensitive information requests, front-end structuring and credit risk appetite decisions and crisis response in the event of a distressed exposure – including the proactive identification and escalation of emerging trends within the portfolio which warrant potential interventions or forward underwriting adjustments.

Follow-up on emerging news and events which may impact coverage universe in a self-directed manner, including timely, proactive communication of observations and views.

Understand impact of T&S’ place within a counterparty’s overall capital structure and reflect insights in analysis and in discussions with local credit staff. Assisting as required in developing a relative value view of fair return for resulting risk profile.

Demonstrate a balanced but opportunistic mindset, with control accountabilities always coming first but with an ongoing eye for circumstances which may present commercial origination openings for t&s as well.

Maintain counterparty ratings and reference data accurately and timely.

Maintain strong, constructive working relationships and open lines of communication with local and global credit staff within bp and with key contacts within counterparty universe.

Master’s and or bachelor’s degree required, preferably in Finance or Accounting

Prior experience in credit research, including multiple industry sectors and geographies and both investment grade and high-yield credits.

A passion for the role and a relentless commitment to excellence, including exceptional attention to detail and rigorous and timely follow-through on all role accountabilities.

Fluency with respect to financial modeling and credit rating best practice, including key drivers of financial strength and key financial vulnerabilities across multiple sectors, including sovereigns.

A comfort level in working autonomously, sometimes under high-pressured and fast-paced circumstances, and often in the face of ambiguity/limited information – and the personal courage to express a view on best information available to inform decisions.

Team player with excellent interpersonal skills and a comfort level in working effectively with people at various organizational levels within BP.

10-15 years of experience in credit research, including work-out / distressed asset experience.

Relative value credit experience within a buy-side investment firm, credit rating agency, banks (sell side) corporate/ wholesale banking.

Project finance experience.

Credit research coverage/experience across globe.

Proficiency in MS apps (Power BI, Sway, Stream, Power/Flow, Fluid, Whiteboard, Teams, Visio), Matlab, VBA, Python, data science tools.

Postgraduate, professional designations (MBA, CFA, CPA, FRM, PEng)

Must be willing to work on UK shift (3pm – 12am)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



