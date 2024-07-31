Credit Risk & Contracts Senior Analyst

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Credit Risk Senior Analyst to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in credit risk analysis, particularly within the commodities or oil sector. This role involves evaluating and handling the credit risk of our clients and counterparties, ensuring robust risk management practices, and contributing to the overall financial stability of the organization.

This role supports our global businesses, and hence the appropriate working hours are required.

Key Accountabilities

Credit Risk Assessment:

Conduct in-depth credit risk assessments of clients and counterparties within our industry.

Analyze financial documents, market conditions, and industry trends to resolve creditworthiness.

Build and maintain credit risk models and scoring systems tailored to the oil sector.

Risk Mitigation:

Recommend credit limits and risk mitigation strategies based on thorough analysis.

Monitor and report on the credit exposure of the company to various clients and counterparties.

Propose and implement measures to minimize potential credit losses.

Data Analysis and Reporting:

Perform detailed analysis of credit risk data to identify trends and emerging risks.

Prepare comprehensive risk reports and present findings to senior management.

Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and internal risk policies.

System Support and knowledge:

Understand related ERP systems and support ERP improvements and developments;

Support and drive GBS and Business related projects;



Qualification & Experience

Bachelor's degree in Finance, Economics, Business, or related field; Master's degree or professional certification (e.g., CFA, FRM) is a plus.

Proven experience in credit risk analysis.

Solid understanding of credit risk models, methodologies, and regulatory requirements.

Proficiency in data analysis tools and software (e.g., SQL, Excel, SAS,)

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.

Effective communication and social skills.

Skills and competencies

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key partners.

Able to deal with sophisticated situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet constantly evolving requirements.

Able to handle conflicting work issues and deadlines to ensure results are met and knows when to call out urgent matter on timely manner.

Able to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, raising properly if needed

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

Being able to work under fast paced environment

Detail oriented



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



